With his on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez currently off (again), pop star Justin Bieber is continuing to spend time with Instagram model and former Miss Alabama Teen USA Baskin Champion. And yes, that is still her real name.

According to E! News , Champion arrived at Casa Bieber on Friday afternoon, where they, get this, hung out. "They spent the day inside and she arrived on her own," says E!'s source. "Justin was waiting at home for her. After spending the afternoon together, they both left the house within a few minutes of each other in separate cars."

The pair also attended a concert together earlier in the week, as well as the Los Angeles premiere of Midnight Sun , which stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is dating Champion's sister Abby.

But despite their growing friendship, Baskin and Biebs are apparently not romantic, as Justin is still trying to get back with Selena Gomez. "Justin has been upset about the recent break from Selena and is trying to keep busy until they work things out," a source told E!. "He has definitely been liking [Baskin's] company, but to say they are dating is a huge stretch. Justin isn't trying to be serious with anyone but Selena." If there's one thing we can count on in these tumultuous times, it's that Justin Bieber is always trying to get back with Selena Gomez.

