Only someone like Hailey Bieber could get away with combining a string of hotly contested trends into the perfect summer look. Bieber, out for a solo lunch in New York City over the weekend, continued to advocate for the capri pants renaissance—this time, doing so in a ladylike (and somewhat polarizing) print, plus her cult-favorite handbag.

The Rhode mogul stepped out to the celebrity-favorite Italian joint Bar Pitti on Saturday in a pair of ultra-tight capris from Paloma Wool that featured black-and-white polka dots. Capris, a Y2K staple, seemed to be the anchor for the look; Bieber styled the rest of her outfit in peak aughts fashion. She wore a fitted tank top in black to accent her pants’s bold pattern, as well as a pair of sandals with a demure kitten heel. A gold wristwatch and The Row’s Cecily silk tote bag finished everything with polish.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Later on, Bieber traded her day clothes for the ultimate evening look. She wore a strapless cocktail dress in a bright, money-green hue (perhaps, a subtle nod to the recent billion-dollar sale of her beauty line) and peep-toe pumps. Instead of dipping into her vast collection of bags, Bieber opted to recycle the same The Row number from earlier in the day. The trapeze-style piece is designed with slim top handles and is available in a large size as well as a mocha-brown colorway. The bag appears to be a recent addition to Bieber’s sizable The Row repertoire.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Since the start of spring, Bieber has proved herself one of the most ardent celebrity supporters of capri pants. In April, the model was seen in Los Angeles wearing a pair of simple cropped slacks, an oversize trench coat, and a plunging white tank top. Polka dots, too, have been on the comeback among the celebrity set—Bieber’s fellow It girls like Kaia Gerber and Olivia Rodrigo have all proved themselves fans of the pattern this season. But no one has been brave enough to combine both aspects into one piece like Bieber did here.

While Bieber’s fondness of big pants—and sometimes, no pants at all—is well documented, her embrace of the capri-length makes total sense. The calf-huggers are perfect for those balmy summer days (which New York is experiencing tenfold right now) when full-length jeans are totally out of the equation and a pair of shorts just won’t cut it.