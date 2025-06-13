Kaia Gerber Ushers in Summer With a Retro Pattern

In a season dominated by loud animal prints, Kaia Gerber is sticking to something softer and sweeter. While leopard and cheetah are roaring among the celebrity crowd, Gerber once again made a case for the enduring charm of the retro polka dot.

Gerber stepped out to the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Gonzo Girl in a cherry red halter dress scattered with white micro polka dots. The dress featured a plunging neckline and a handkerchief hemline that hit just above the knee—perfect for a warm June evening in New York. To complement the dress’s white detailing, the model and actor chose a pair of pearlescent kitten-heel Mary Janes.

She finished the look with a black east-west shoulder bag, a dainty necklace, and gold hoop earrings. Soft curls and a fresh-faced makeup look added to the effortless feel.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Polka dots, in just about every size, scale, and color imaginable, have been a constant reference point for Gerber over the years—even during the most formal of occasions. The playful-meets-classic motif has become a signature for the model, appearing everywhere from press appearances to major red carpets. At the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, Gerber channeled Audrey Hepburn in a stunning Celine confection designed with large white dots. More recently, she turned to the pattern at W’s Best Performances Party in January, wearing a ruched Gucci dress that was dripping in dots.

Gerber’s latest look arrives amid a full-on embrace of loud animal prints. But rather than chase the trend, the star is clearly dedicated to the nostalgic legacy of polka dots. Zebra stripes and leopard spots may come and go with the seasons, but there’s an enduring quality to outfits like the one the Palm Royale star wore last night. In Gerber’s hands, polka dots don’t feel passé—they feel enduringly chic.