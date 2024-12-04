Olivia Rodrigo Makes a Chic Case For Pattern-Clashing

Olivia Rodrigo is known for channeling the '90s in her music, but last night in New York City the singer and actress was feeling a bit more '50s. Though, with a modern, pattern-clashing update.

Rodrigo started off her look with a navy blue and white polka dress. The halter-neck piece featured a ribbon closure at the back and went down just past the singer’s knees. For an extra jolt of bold pattern, Rodrigo carried around a structured cheetah print handbag. The feline pattern, of course, is trending among fashion girls currently, but Rodrigo made the wise decision to incorporate it into her outfit via her accessories. Putting something like Lila Moss’s shearling cheetah coat on top of Rodrigo’s dotted frock might have been a bit too much pattern-clashing.

@oliviarodrigo

Later, Rodrigo was spotted by photographers off of public transit. She cozied up in a charcoal gray trench coat from Burberry that she accented with schoolgirl Mary Janes and exposed white socks. She even got in on the “pop of red” craze with a bold cherry manicure and a matching lip.

ASPN / BACKGRID

Much of Rodrigo’s style is about loudly colored fabrics, usually of the glitter variety, rather than patterns. She’s made a habit out of wearing sparkly party skirts, beaded vintage numbers from the ’90s, and even patent leather minis designed entirely out of belts. If she does wade into patterned territory, she’ll usually opt for just one pattern or something like a statement graphic tee.

Here Rodrigo managed to switch-up her mostly color-blocked wardrobe in favor of pattern-clashing. But she did so in a way that others can easily re-create. For those unwilling to go full pattern-on-pattern—styling a plaid skirt with an argyle sweater, for example—Rodrigo suggests pairing a mid-century inspired polka-dotted halter dress with your boldest printed handbag.