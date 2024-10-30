Olivia Rodrigo’s Red Hot Dress Is Basically One Large Belt

Olivia Rodrigo is making it clear that belts aren’t just for wearing around your waist. Or, inside the loops of your favorite pair of jeans. Last night, the pop star turned about a dozen cherry red belts into the ultimate going out dress for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Olivia’s dress, plucked from Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s BDSM-inspired spring 2025 collection, was designed with thin, PVC belts that were laced together with silver eyelets. The very top of her dress had a more standard fit with an eyelet-trimmed bra top and thin spaghetti straps. She finished off her look with clear plastic pumps and a matching red lip.

Olivia’s hot red outfit tapped into the recent surge of celebrities turning chunky statement belts into crop tops and teensy dresses. It’s a look straight out of the 2000s—think “useless” belts buckled haphazardly over mini skirts—so it’s no wonder Olivia would try her hand at the styling move considering her penchant for everything early aughts. Even if she was just a toddler when the style really took off.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Of course, Olivia isn’t the only one turning the standard accessory on its head. Anya Taylor-Joy wore a gothic version of the singer’s dress, also courtesy of Ludovic de Saint Sernin, during CinemaCon in April. Like Olivia, Anya’s figure was laced with strands of belts, though her look finished off with halter neck straps and a slightly longer hemline. Model Laura Harrier just wore a floor-length version of Anya’s dress to the 2024 Academy Museum as did the actress Ella Hunt. It’s evident the French brand has found a hit with this pieced-together look.

Dua Lipa also offered her version of the trend earlier this year by wearing a strapless top that was basically three giant belts stacked on top of each other.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s simple: fashion girls are proving that the coolest way to wear a belt is to completely disregard its intended purpose.