A halter-neck LBD? Yes, It’s been done before. But, a halter-neck LBD made entirely of belts? Well, look no further than Anya Taylor-Joy’s latest red carpet moment for proof that even the edgiest of accessories can be turned into the perfect party dress.

Taylor-Joy offered her interpretation of the LBD while promoting her upcoming film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. The actress chose a look from Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s recent fall 2024 collection which was inspired by the American photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. If you skipped American Art History 101, he’s particularly known, amongst other things, for his photographs of 1970s New York’s BDSM scene. So, yes, you could definitely call this a bondage dress.

Taylor-Joy’s mini dress was designed with strands of black belts that were laced together with silver eyelet details. The piece featured a high, criss-cross neckline as well as one leather strap that casually dangled from the skirt’s hemline. Taylor-Joy accented her dress with simple black stilettos, a tousled updo, and smokey eye makeup.

Celebrities turning statement belts into wearable pieces of clothing seems to be a running theme over the past few weeks. Dua Lipa just had her own fun with the early aughts trend by making a Western-style accessory into a chic halter top. Yes, Taylor-Joy’s off-the-runway version is dressier, and edgier, than Dua’s top. But it also looks as though fashion girls agree: the best place to wear a belt is not just on your waist, but all over your body.

The French designer showcased this particular dress with black tights on a model with stringy mullet hair during his New York Fashion Week runway show in February. Model Alex Consansi wore a similar dress from the same collection at the Academy Awards earlier this year.

We’ve already had a few inklings of how Taylor-Joy will approach her Furiosa press tour fashion. The actress’s first appearance in support of the film was all the way back in November when she wore a cut-out dress from the New York brand Grace Ling. So far, there’s some edge, lots of skin, and plenty of wow-factor.

The film is set for a grand premiere at next month’s Cannes Film Festival and Taylor-Joy is certainly going to bring the fashion as she touches down in France. Until then, there’s plenty of other press obligations the actress has on her schedule and, if her Dune: Part Two looks are any indicator of what she’ll wear next, we’re in for a serious treat.