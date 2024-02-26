Just a little over one week ago, Hunter Schafer had the unique honor as the first Hollywood star to slip into John Galliano’s spring 2024 couture collection for Maison Margiela on the red carpet. Now, the instantly legendary collection has notched another seasoned red carpet name, Anya Taylor-Joy, last night. For the premiere of Dune: Part Two in New York City, Taylor-Joy sported a dramatic pannier dress from the French brand that was equal parts sci-fi goddess and couture witch.

Taylor-Joy opted for look six from the collection—a bodycon gold dress paired with a dramatic black tulle overlay. The sheer fabric created a series of eye-catching design details, starting from the piece’s halter neckline all the way to the striped, statement pouf skirt that created an almost Victorian-era silhouette. Taylor-Joy has always been one of the more experimental red carpet dressers out there, so it makes total sense that she would gravitate towards this Margiela number just a few weeks after it debuted on the Paris runway.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Like Schafer, who channeled her runway days on the red carpet, Taylor-Joy also brought her Margiela look to life with a series of model-worthy poses. Although Taylor-Joy didn’t opt for the ginger, teased-out hair that was shown on the catwalk, she went with her own statement glam in the form of crimped locks and a bold red lip. Accessories were kept to a minimum with a selection of Tiffany & Co. jewels and orange Tabi pumps.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Courtesy of Maison Margiela

Taylor-Joy was a late addition to the Dune: Part Two cast having confirmed her involvement in the blockbuster during the film’s London premiere. Per Variety, the actress will play a “major” role in the film which features an all-star cast including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh.

The actress’ surprise cameo meant that she didn’t get the chance for a full press run à la Zendaya—but still, Taylor-Joy managed to deliver with her select appearances. She wore an angelic custom Dior number, inspired by the late Marc Bohan’s 1961 couture collection for the house, in London that turned out to be much, much more than what met the eye. And now, with her edgy Margiela moment, Taylor-Joy seems to have traversed the complete opposite side of the couture spectrum.