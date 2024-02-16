John Galliano staged quite the spectacle for Maison Margiela’s spring 2024 couture collection late last month, with everything from Victorian-era confections to a latex-clad Gwendoline Christie. The runway show was so well received amongst both casual fashion heads and industry folks that it left us pondering just how Galliano’s fantastical designs would translate on the red carpet—and, more specifically, exactly who would be the first to wear something from the show. Well, just a few weeks later, we finally have our answer courtesy of none other than Hunter Schafer.

Today, Schafer stepped out to the premiere of Cuckoo in Berlin, Germany while wearing an olive green look from Galliano’s most recent Margiela collection. The piece featured an off-the-shoulder bodice complimented by a floral corset that snatched the actress’ figure. Most of the focus, though, was on the dress’ dramatic, floor-sweeping skirt.

Layers of fringe formed the majority of the skirt, which finished with a deep green under-layer and a stark motif near the actress’ waist. Schafer let her Margiela couture do much of the lifting with her premiere look, opting for a tousled, slightly messy updo and statement pink eyeshadow. Fittingly, she topped off her dress with a velvet pair of Margiela’s cult-favorite Tabi flats.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Schafer definitely took a more pared-back approach to styling this Margiela look, which was originally shown with a wispy updo and porcelain skin courtesy of Pat McGrath.

Schafer and her stylist Dara Allen’s ability to pull a runway look mere moments after it’s debut is perhaps only eclipsed by her friend and Euphoria co-star, Zendaya (and her longtime image architect Law Roach). Still, we’re sure that Schafer won’t be the last star to sport this Margiela collection but, truly, it makes perfect sense that she was the first.

Courtesy of Maison Margiela

Before her Margiela premiere moment, Schafer started her day with another off-the-runway grail, this one, from Acne Studio’s spring 2024 collection. She paired the dress, which featured a simple silhouette and feather detailing, with the same Margiela tabi flats. Between Zendaya’s jaw-dropping Dune looks and Schafer’s off-the-runway pulls, it’s Hollywood’s worst kept secret that the Euphoria girls always deliver on the red carpet.