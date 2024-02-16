Anya Taylor-Joy’s Dior Dress Went From ‘Nun’ To ‘Party Girl’

The Dune: Part Two press tour has officially come to an end, but the film’s leading stars gave us one final evening to remember. Last night, Anya Taylor-Joy—who was just announced to have a major role in the sequel—put on a style tour de force during the film’s world premiere in London with a dramatic, ’60s-inspired gown that turned out to have more functions that what met the eye.

After doing her thing on the sand dune red carpet, Taylor-Joy stepped out to the star-studded after-party wearing a plunging, off-white maxi dress from Dior. The piece featured a high-waisted silhouette and a floor-sweeping pleated skirt. Taylor-Joy accented the piece with layers of diamonds draped around her neck, a selection of silver rings, and a bold red lip. The actress is a Dior girl through and through, so it isn’t exactly surprising to see her sport a design from the French brand—this one, though, was very, very chic. Also, this particular dress (and the hood she sported during the premiere) just so happened to be inspired by Marc Bohan who helmed Dior during the late ’50s and early ’60s.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri specifically referenced Bohan’s spring 1961 couture collection with Taylor-Joy’s plunging gown and accompanying sheer hood. The result was in keeping with the hyper-feminine styles of both Chiuri and Taylor-Joy—and, seemingly, proposed that maybe we should all start draping pieces of fabric over our low-cut party dresses.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy’s addition to the Dune: Part Two cast was largely kept under wraps until the film’s premiere last night—which, unfortunately, means that we weren’t treated to a Zendaya or Timothée Chalamet-level press run from the always stylish actress. Still, Taylor-Joy managed to deliver with her sole fashion moment and, more importantly, appears very excited to join the Duniverse alongside Zendaya, Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh.

“This is a dream come true,” Taylor-Joy said during the world premiere, adding “The books are incredible, but with this cast and with Denis [Villeneuve,] it doesn’t get any better than that.”