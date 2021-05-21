Anya Taylor-Joy’s Best Red Carpet Moments Have Range

The moment Anya Taylor-Joy stepped into the spotlight as the doe-eyed, porcelain star of The Witch, her unique look rendered her a standout beauty. And in addition to her one-of-a-kind facial features, (which Taylor-Joy told W in a 2017 interview she “didn’t enjoy” and “stopped looking in mirrors for a very long time,”) The Queen’s Gambit actress has a style all her own. Although she has her go-to styles (fluted sleeves, column gowns, sequins, and old Hollywood silhouettes), Taylor-Joy is a fashion dark horse—breaking out club-ready leather looks at Comic-Con one night, and a frilly frock the next. With every look, the 25-year-old London native stays true to her whimsical, romantic inclinations.

The SAG Awards, 2021 Photo by Nolan Zangas Anya Taylor-Joy wore Vera Wang and Tiffany & Co. for this year’s SAG Awards.

The Critics Choice Awards, 2021 Courtesy of Dior For the remote Critics Choice Awards, Anya Taylor-Joy chose Dior Haute Couture.

The Golden Globe Awards, 2021 Photo by Sami Drasin Anya Taylor-Joy’s stylist Law Roach chose this emerald green Dior look for the Golden Globes.

Tiffany & Co. Campaign Shoot, 2021 Photo by James Devaney/GC Images The internet lit up when paparazzi photos of Anya Taylor-Joy and Alton Mason shooting an ad for Tiffany & Co. on the streets of New York City surfaced in April 2021.

Press Conference for Emma, 2020 Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage The actress went for an avant-garde, art-inspired look for an Emma press event at the Four Seasons Hotel on February 19, 2020 in Beverly Hills.

Paris Fashion Week, Fall 2020 Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2020, wearing a black crop top and white fluted skirt by the Italian brand.

Emma Premiere, 2020 Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images For the Los Angeles premiere of Emma, the movie’s star wore a vintage Bob Mackie wedding dress.

Emma Screening, 2020 Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Taylor-Joy wore Loewe to a special showing of Emma at the Whitby Hotel in New York.

Glass Premiere, 2019 Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage It’s rare to see Anya Taylor-Joy in suiting, but the 25-year-old put her own twist on a gold brocade jacket and slacks by pairing it with a dark lip and sideswept waves.

London Critics' Circle Choice Awards, 2019 Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images At The May Fair Hotel on January 20, 2019 in London, England.

Comic-Con, 2018 Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images The actress opted for a nighttime ensemble—and a superlong ponytail—to attend the Glass and Halloween panels during Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center.

Comic-Con, 2018 Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Southern California may have brought the party out of Anya Taylor-Joy’s typically romantic, whimsical style. During a night out in San Diego, the London native wore gold, sheer, and a teased hairstyle.

Serpentine Summer Party, 2018 Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Perfectly pretty at The Serpentine Gallery in London.

The Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Party, 2018 Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage Floral, feathers, and sequins for the soirée at Burlington House in London.

The Met Gala, 2018 Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue The actress took the Costume Institute Gala’s 2018 theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” to the nth degree with this Dolce & Gabbana look.

The TV Empire Awards, 2018 Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage Mint green and sequins meets a classic Hollywood silhouette at The Roundhouse in London.

The BAFTA Awards, 2018 Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage Even before she starred on The Queen’s Gambit, Taylor-Joy had a knack for a touch of royalty.

The BAFTA Nominees Party, 2018 Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage This is a quintessentially Anya Taylor-Joy look: headband, soft waves, mixed textiles, and tons of romance.

The BFI London Film Festival Awards, 2017 Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI One thing about Anya Taylor-Joy: she can’t stay away from a sequin.

The Chopard Trophy Awards, 2017 Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images A bold lip removes any hints of bridal from this look.

Cannes Film Festival, 2017 Photo by Venturelli/WireImage The actress wore a bell-sleeved gown to a screening of The Meyerowitz Stories.

London Fashion Week, 2017 Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images Taylor-Joy wearing animal print: a rare but thrilling occasion.

The BAFTA Awards, 2017 Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images The actress’s inclination toward a bell-sleeve gown appeared once more at the Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017.

The Gotham Independent Film Awards, 2016 Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for IFP Never one to shy away from a print, the 25-year-old wore this Gucci dress—replete with images of pumpkins and cranes—to the IFP Awards in New York.

The IWC Schaffhausen Dinner, 2016 Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen A dash of punk rock in London.

London Fashion Week, 2016 Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage Taylor-Joy brought glam to a white t-shirt at the Burberry spring 2016 runway show.

Toronto International Film Festival, 2016 Photo by Baden Roth/WireImage Rosebud shoulder pads never looked so chic.

Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, 2016 Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage Taylor-Joy added flair to a printed jumpsuit with a belt, metallic platforms, and a 2.55 bag.

The Witch Premiere, 2016 Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Sky blue at the ArcLight.

BFI London Film Festival Awards, 2015 Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage The assignment: column gowns. And Anya Taylor-Joy understood it.

Paris Fashion Week, 2016 Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images The actress experimented with print-mixing early on.

Toronto International Film Festival, 2015 Photo by Dominik Magdziak Photography/WireImage Baby-faced Anya in Canada.