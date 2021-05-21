Anya Taylor-Joy’s Best Red Carpet Moments Have Range

The moment
Anya Taylor-Joy stepped into the spotlight as the doe-eyed, porcelain star of The Witch, her unique look rendered her a standout beauty. And in addition to her one-of-a-kind facial features, (which Taylor-Joy told she “didn’t enjoy” and “stopped looking in mirrors for a very long time,”) W in a 2017 interview The Queen’s Gambit actress has a style all her own. Although she has her go-to styles (fluted sleeves, column gowns, sequins, and old Hollywood silhouettes), Taylor-Joy is a fashion dark horse—breaking out club-ready leather looks at Comic-Con one night, and a frilly frock the next. With every look, the 25-year-old London native stays true to her whimsical, romantic inclinations.
Anya Taylor-Joy wore Vera Wang and Tiffany & Co. for this year’s SAG Awards.
The Critics Choice Awards, 2021
For the remote Critics Choice Awards, Anya Taylor-Joy chose Dior Haute Couture.
The Golden Globe Awards, 2021
Tiffany & Co. Campaign Shoot, 2021
The internet lit up when paparazzi photos of Anya Taylor-Joy and Alton Mason shooting an ad for Tiffany & Co. on the streets of New York City surfaced in April 2021.
Press Conference for
Emma, 2020 Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage
The actress went for an avant-garde, art-inspired look for an
Emma press event at the Four Seasons Hotel on February 19, 2020 in Beverly Hills.
Paris Fashion Week, Fall 2020
Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2020, wearing a black crop top and white fluted skirt by the Italian brand.
For the Los Angeles premiere of
Emma, the movie’s star wore a vintage Bob Mackie wedding dress. Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Taylor-Joy wore Loewe to a special showing of
Emma at the Whitby Hotel in New York. Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
It’s rare to see Anya Taylor-Joy in suiting, but the 25-year-old put her own twist on a gold brocade jacket and slacks by pairing it with a dark lip and sideswept waves.
London Critics' Circle Choice Awards, 2019
At The May Fair Hotel on January 20, 2019 in London, England.
The actress opted for a nighttime ensemble—and a superlong ponytail—to attend the
Glass and Halloween panels during Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center. Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Southern California may have brought the party out of Anya Taylor-Joy’s typically romantic, whimsical style. During a night out in San Diego, the London native wore gold, sheer, and a teased hairstyle.
Serpentine Summer Party, 2018
Perfectly pretty at The Serpentine Gallery in London.
The Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Party, 2018
Floral, feathers, and sequins for the soirée at Burlington House in London.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
The actress took the Costume Institute Gala’s 2018 theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” to the nth degree with this Dolce & Gabbana look.
The TV Empire Awards, 2018
Mint green and sequins meets a classic Hollywood silhouette at The Roundhouse in London.
Even before she starred on
The Queen’s Gambit, Taylor-Joy had a knack for a touch of royalty.
The BAFTA Nominees Party, 2018
This is a quintessentially Anya Taylor-Joy look: headband, soft waves, mixed textiles, and tons of romance.
The BFI London Film Festival Awards, 2017
One thing about Anya Taylor-Joy: she can’t stay away from a sequin.
The Chopard Trophy Awards, 2017
A bold lip removes any hints of bridal from this look.
Cannes Film Festival, 2017
The actress wore a bell-sleeved gown to a screening of
The Meyerowitz Stories.
London Fashion Week, 2017
Taylor-Joy wearing animal print: a rare but thrilling occasion.
The actress’s inclination toward a bell-sleeve gown appeared once more at the Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017.
The Gotham Independent Film Awards, 2016
Never one to shy away from a print, the 25-year-old wore this Gucci dress—replete with images of pumpkins and cranes—to the IFP Awards in New York.
The IWC Schaffhausen Dinner, 2016
London Fashion Week, 2016
Taylor-Joy brought glam to a white t-shirt at the Burberry spring 2016 runway show.
Toronto International Film Festival, 2016
Rosebud shoulder pads never looked so chic.
Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, 2016
Taylor-Joy added flair to a printed jumpsuit with a belt, metallic platforms, and a 2.55 bag.
Sky blue at the ArcLight.
BFI London Film Festival Awards, 2015
The assignment: column gowns. And Anya Taylor-Joy understood it.
The actress experimented with print-mixing early on.
Toronto International Film Festival, 2015
Baby-faced Anya in Canada.
Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Dinner, 2015
The actress’s go-to look is an all-white ensemble.