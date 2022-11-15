Anya Taylor-Joy Goes Gothic in Laser-Cut Leather Gloves

We’ve been saying it for awhile now—gloves are having a red carpet moment in a major way. For months, celebrities have been covering up their hands for premieres, award shows, and galas, and over time, it seemed like we’d witnessed every iteration of the trend possible. That is, until Anya Taylor-Joy stepped on the scene. While the actress was MIA for the past few months—working on her latest film in Australia and staying out of the spotlight—now she’s back, and in just one week she has championed the trend in ways we didn’t know possible.

On Monday night, Taylor-Joy attended the New York premiere of The Menu wearing a look from Dior’s spring 2023 collection. The ensemble featured a caged mini dress with a pannier skirt, covered in black floral lace. Taylor-Joy paired the piece with the gloves originally worn on the runway—a black, leather pair that fully covered the actress’ hands before climbing up her arms in a laser-cut diamond design. The actress opted to ditch the knee-high stockings and buckled platforms from the runway for bare legs and her go-to sky-high pumps, and pulled her hair into an equally high ponytail, tied up in a piece of black leather. A diamond necklace and earrings from Tiffany & Co. completed the look.

If the dress looks kind of familiar, it’s because she wore another caged hoop skirt last week. Taylor-Joy plucked from the same Dior collection for the British Harpers Bazaar’s Women of the Year event on Thursday. That piece, however, was rendered in off-white, and featured a bralette top and a skirt draped in fabric that reached the floor. While it turned her into a chic haunted porcelain doll, this latest ensemble has a bit more modernity to it, helped by the styling, as well as the shorter hemline.

And this is the second time the actress has worn gloves in the short time she’s been promoting The Menu. At the UK premiere for the film last week, Taylor-Joy showed up in a look from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2023 collection, a cobalt leather look, complete with matching opera gloves. We’ve seen a lot of gloves over the past few months, but with two looks Taylor-Joy proved that, in reality, we really haven’t seen anything yet.