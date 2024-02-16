The Dune: Part Two cast slipped into their best futuristic fashion for the film’s world premiere in London last night. From Timothée Chalamet’s metallic skinny pants to Zendaya’s jaw-dropping Mugler cyborg suit, stars turned the sand carpet into their own sci-fi runway. For the after party, the cast took a more pared-back approach with their night-out fashion. Kaia Geber and Austin Butler in particular slipped into their version of ’90s minimalism.

Butler, who is already receiving buzz among critics for his performance as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the Denis Villeneuve film, looked dapper in a black double-breasted suit that he paired with a white tank top and heeled patent leather boots. Gerber cut a chic figure in a glitzy maxidress and silver heeled sandals. The model rounded out the look with a black fur nestled in her arm, a metallic clutch, and tousled waves.

Butler has taken a more classic approach to his press tour fashion—especially when compared against the likes of Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh—so it makes sense that he would continue that streak during this London soirée. Gerber, too, has always approached her personal style through a less-is-more lens.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Butler wasn’t the only Dune: Part Two actor who coupled up with their significant other during the after-hours bash. Shortly after shutting down the premiere carpet in an archival look, Zendaya appeared alongside her longtime boyfriend Tom Holland—apparently, those “rumors” of a potential breakup were unfounded.

Paparazzi didn’t catch the couple together, though fans did see the pair leaving the after party hand-in-hand. Zendaya opted for an elegant Mugler gown that she paired with vintage Bulgari jewels, while Holland went with a black vest, t-shirt, and dress pants.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

The Dune: Part Two press run truly had it all. There was Chalamet’s updated menswear dressing, Zendaya and her parade of galactic couture gems, Butler’s classic tailoring, and even Pugh’s embrace of glitzy gowns and buzzy emerging designers. Oh, and some rare celebrity couples sightings in the form of Zendaya and Tom Holland and Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber didn’t hurt, either.