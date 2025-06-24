It’s not quite the Fourth of July just yet, but Kaia Gerber has already nailed the all-American aesthetic.

Spotted out in Los Angeles last night, the model and actor embraced a distinct “American summer” vine while grabbing dinner with friends. Gerber began her look with a loose-fitting burgundy button-down—an effortless piece that nodded to the preppy, relaxed styles worn on the beaches of Malibu and the quiet shores of Cape Cod. Gerber accented the wardrobe staple with cuffed sleeves and a few buttons left open for a casual effect.

From there, she continued to lean into peak Americana by wearing a pair of denim Daisy Dukes. Her micro-shorts, done in a light wash, featured sporadic distressing along the hem that gave them a lived-in, almost vintage look. Though Gerber’s shorts and shirt were dripping with nostalgia, her styling choices kept things firmly in the now.

BACKGRID

For footwear, Gerber did away with her preferred ballet flats, instead choosing workwear-style boots that went up to her knees. She tied in the black color palette of her shoes with a matching handbag that she carried at her side. And for a true Americana finish, Gerber opted for a fresh-faced beauty look and tousled, natural hair.

As the daughter of one of the OG American beauties, Cindy Crawford, it’s no wonder that Gerber has embraced this relaxed, all-American type of dressing over the years. Her off-duty style is full of timeless, yet retro-leaning staples—think 1970s Boho jeans, bright red polka dots, and no-fuss cardigans and maxi skirts. It’s a spirit that’s translated to the red carpet, too, where Gerber prefers nostalgic glamour over trendy flash. She’s even borrowed some of her mom’s vintage dresses to hit the red carpet, often wearing archival pieces from American fashion legends like Calvin Klein and Donna Karan when attending galas or film premieres.

And with her latest look—from the casual boyfriend button down to the distressed denim bottoms—Gerber once again proved that no one does classic Americana quite like she does.