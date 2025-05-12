Over the weekend, Beyoncé finished a five-night run of her Cowboy Carter tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and her fans tend to dress on theme for the event. It seems as though you can count Kaia Gerber as a devoted member of the Beyhive—she put a very L.A. twist on the Boho revival for her concert look on Saturday.

Gerber slipped into a one-shoulder “going out” top that revealed her midriff. Her low-rise jeans had a slight flare at the bottom, and a brown leather belt with a thick gold buckle and riding boots tied in a Western element to the look. The actor and model erred more to the boho side with a crochet tote bag (a chic way around many concert venues’ “clear bag” rule) and tinted glasses that looked right out of the early aughts. A tousled updo and silver hoop earrings finished everything off. Gerber attended the show with Grand Army actor Odessa A’zion and Instagram comedian Jordan Firstman.

Khrome / BACKGRID

Stars galore flocked to L.A. to catch a glimpse of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show before it heads to Chicago later this week. Gabrielle Union, Brie Larson, Oprah Winfrey, Reneé Rapp, and Tyler Perry were among the VIPs who showed up throughout the week. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also in the crowd along with Gerber on Saturday evening—the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also dressed on theme in a brimmed hat and a denim dress, respectively.

As a whole, guests veered towards more typical definitions of Western fashion, but Gerber brought something different with her outfit. Yes, there were cowboy elements in the model and actor’s denim trousers and leather boots, but the crochet handbag and free-spirited accessories? Pure Boho.