After a night out at the Oscars after parties on Sunday evening, Kaia Gerber quickly changed back into her theater clothes less than 24 hours later. The model-turned-actress, currently at the tail end of a theatrical run for the Will Arbery play Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, slipped on a chic transition piece and her go-to cult Mary Janes yesterday.

Gerber exited the Matrix Theater in Los Angeles wearing navy office pants and a forest green sweater. The actor, who wore a ’90s-inspired Valentino design at the Oscars, opted for a longline khaki trench from Saint Laurent to bundle up in as she left her late-night performance. Gerber finished off her look with an Oh Mary! baseball cap and The Row’s celebrity-favorite ballet flats in black leather. The Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-designed flat-sole shoes, which retail for $820, are a favorite of both Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

Gerber has been polishing her stage style over these past few weeks in Los Angeles. Like her latest outfit, she’s stuck to comfortable silhouettes and shoes. Take the double denim outfit she wore in late February, for example. She paired her Canadian tuxedo with white sneakers and a brown shoulder bag.

Just a few days prior, Gerber was spotted wearing a very similar outfit to the one she pulled out last night. She paired a blue sweater with black pants, her ’90s-inspired bag, and that same Saint Laurent coat. Black ballet flats from Repetto finished her look.

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Roger / BACKGRID

Gerber has established a clear outfit formula when it concerns her stage style: simple pants, the occasional knit in a bold color, and black ballerina shoes. Her simple Repetto pair has been a staple of her style for some time now, but it’s not really a surprise that she’d substitute them for The Row’s cult-favorite shoes. Not only are they a go-to for the likes of Jenner and Bieber, Gerber is a huge fan of the Olsen-designed brand. Given her busy schedule in L.A., though, it’s likely she won’t be in attendance for The Row’s Paris Fashion Week show tomorrow.