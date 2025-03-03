Kaia Gerber loves a reference. The model and actress seems to be constantly harkening back to the past when dressing for the red carpet, so it’s no surprise that she pulled a dress from fashion history for the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday night.

While Gerber didn’t make it to the main event, she made quite the impression at the Academy Award afterparty, showing up in a creamy dress from Valentino’s spring/summer 1997 haute couture collection. The bodice of the piece is fairly simple, featuring a sleeveless, bra-style top. It’s the skirt, though, that really provides the drama, cut in ruffled tiers. The effect almost makes Gerber look like a scoop of vanilla ice cream, slowly dripping down the cone as it melts an a hot summer day.

A matching sheer cape edged with the same sequined ruffles completed the look. It was secured at Gerber’s neck with a big, ruffled flower. The model worked the piece on the red carpet, before removing it and showing off the beautiful simplicity of the underdress.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While the design is less than three decades old, Gerber looked back further for her hair and make-up inspiration, specifically to the ’60s. Likely, she’s been inspired now that she’s back on set for Palm Royale season two.

The look is akin to what we’ve come to expect from Gerber. Even when she’s not wearing actual vintage, she’s cleary inspired by it. At the Academy Museum Gala in 2023 she referenced Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina and at the Met Gala in 2021 she wore an Oscar de la Renta gown inspired by Bianca Jagger’s 1981 Met look. The model knows her fashion history, and she loves to travel the decades on the red carpet.

Of course, Gerber was not the only one to bring vintage to the Vanity Fair red carpet. These days nary an event goes by without an archival appearance. On Sunday, Gerber was joined by Kendall Jenner and Keke Palmer, who wore vintage Mugler and Atelier Versace, respectively.