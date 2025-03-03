Kendall Jenner’s red carpet archive runs deep. Last night, the runway star slipped into a museum-quality naked dress for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party that was over three decades old.

Jenner’s archival gothic dress is from Thierry Mugler’s landmark spring 1992 collection—making it just a bit over three years older than she is. Aside from its fully sheer lace fabric, the dress’s silhouette was rather buttoned up with a high-neck collar, fanned sleeves, and a skirt that went past Jenner’s heels.

Chad Salvador/WWD/Getty Images

Jenner is no stranger to pulling out historic dresses for her red carpet appearances. She showed up to last year’s Met Gala in an Alexander McQueen-era Givenchy dress that had reportedly never been worn prior to that evening. This Mugler number is from one of the French label’s most memorable runway shows, too. Catwalk legend Eva Herzigová first wore the design when it debuted during Paris Fashion Week, showing it off in front of an audience that featured Grace Jones and Madonna. A Harley Davidson bustier presented during the show, titled “Les Cowboys,” was worn by Beyoncé on the cover of her 2008 album I Am... Sasha Fierce.

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast Collection/Getty Images

Despite the age of Jenner’s vintage outfit, it tapped into the same dressing themes as many other attendees. Plenty of guests opted to go the archival route last night, like Keke Palmer who wore a spring 2004 Versace dress and Kaia Gerber who chose ’90s-inspired Valentino.

But naked dressing once again reigned supreme at the Oscars after parties, with the likes of Julia Fox and Zoë Kravitz showing up in barely-there looks. Black lace was also a popular choice among stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Jenner’s younger sister Kylie who changed into an Ashi Studio look after wearing Miu Miu to support her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. Jenner’s dress may have been from a bygone era, but it was right on trend for an Oscars after-party.