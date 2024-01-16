Tom Holland and Zendaya are perfectly fine, thank you very much. Although the celebrity rumor mill would have said otherwise in recent weeks, Holland provided a firsthand account over the weekend that the couple are A-okay.

After being pressed by TMZ paparazzo in Los Angeles over recent rumors that the couple had been experiencing some trouble, the Brit set things straight. “No, absolutely not,” Holland responded to being asked if he and Zendaya had broken up.

Now, where do these rumors of a potential TomDaya split come from? Well, earlier this month, Zendaya unfollowed literally everyone on Instagram, including her longtime boyfriend. The unfollow spree coincided with a new promotional post for her upcoming movie Challengers, which caused many to speculate that this whole thing was part of a social media reset prior to the release. Still, Zendaya’s decision led others to assume that she and Holland had gone their separate ways, hence the unfollow (and especially considering how low-key they are these days).

Holland and Zendaya haven’t been pictured out in public together for quite some time—since October exactly—but it appears that the couple rang in the New Year together (per TMZ sources, that is). The pair are notoriously private about their relationship, but even still, it’s hard to understand why Zendaya’s Instagram follower count would indicate anything about her relationship status. Beyoncé, Adele, and Zendaya’s Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet are also on the zero-following bandwagon too—and last time we checked, they’re all in relationships.

The couple and Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars have been romantically linked for more than two years, but they first met as friends back in 2016. “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Holland explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “We don't think that we owe it to anyone. It's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

During a more recent interview at the Critics Choice Awards, Holland offered some rare insight into his relationship. “Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again,” he told Extra. “I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”