There have been cut-outs galore and exposed undergarments aplenty on major red carpets this year. Those on the A-List seem to have found the sweet spot of combining the risky look with the elegance that, say, a premiere or gala usually requires. Anya Taylor-Joy has been one of the many adoptees of the style, and now, she just debuted what might be her most extreme version yet.

Taylor-Joy’s makeup artist, Georgie Eisdell, shared several snaps of the actress in Brazil ahead of promotion for her new film, the Mad Max prequel Furiosa. The actress is seen wearing a deep brown dress with a variety of skin-baring details that offered a unique twist on the classic cut-out. To start, the skirt portion of the piece was held together via a long ribbon that tied around the actress’ neck. While many cut-out looks might use fabric or, in Nicole Kidman’s recent case, a literal musical instrument to create a similar effect, Taylor-Joy’s iteration featured a singular piece of string. It certainly was a very unique (and risky) design choice and was accented by another string that wrapped around the actress’ waist horizontally.

@Georgieeisdell

While we couldn’t get a glimpse of the bottom of Taylor-Joy’s look, it’s safe to assume the top half is where the majority of the cut-outs occurred. In addition to the plunging detail, there was also a matching bra top complete with a gold bar across the front. Taylor-Joy let the piece do much of the work here, opting for natural glam, slightly wavy hair, and layers of gold rings. Despite the relatively simple make up of the dress, it goes without saying that the skin-baring cuts made for quite the impact.

During her time in Brazil, Taylor-Joy treated fans to the first look of her upcoming role in the Mad Max prequel where she stars as a younger version of Charlize Theron’s character Imperator Furiosa. “It's difficult to put into words, I feel so humbled and grateful,” Taylor-Joy said in 2020, when she initally landed the role. “The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was, ‘I am so excited to work so hard. I am going to work so hard at this.’”