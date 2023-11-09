Nicole Kidman has rarely come across a cut-out dress she doesn’t like recently, but last night in Nashville, the actress brought out her most extreme (and venue-appropriate) one yet. For the Country Music Awards, where her husband Keith Urban was amongst the night’s presenters, Kidman hit the step and repeat in a plunging look from Coperni.

The column dress featured a form-fitting shape as well as an exposed portion that showed off the actress’ midsection. Attached to the bodice was a silver piece meant to mimic the look of a hand percussion triangle. The detail attached the top of the gown to the skirt and brought a rather unique twist to her usual ab-baring look. Kidman kept the silver theme going with her accessory choices, too, opting for a thick choker, layered hoop earrings, and an edgy stack of rings from Rainbow K. The actress also went with a triangular handbag, which featured silver hardware near the strap, that she paired with black Jimmy Choo mules.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

For glam, Kidman kept her signature strawberry hair straight and skin, as usual, dewey. The appearance is the actress’ first red carpet sighting since she attended the Kering Caring For Women Dinner back in September. She again put a spin on a current trend, bows, as she stepped out in a powder blue look from Balenciaga. The strapless dress was adorned with dozens of ribbons and featured a satin bow at the waist.

Joy Malone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier in July, Kidman again forecasted her love of the ab-baring style during the launch of Special Ops: Lioness in London. She posed at the event in a black Saint Laurent dress that featured a halter neckline and a large cut-out section that started at the chest and ended just above her waist. Like her Balenciaga look, she added on some sheer opera gloves to accessorize the dress. For a red carpet veteran like Kidman, playing around with trends is second nature—and lately, she’s been hitting all the right notes.