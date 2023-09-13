The runways of New York Fashion Week have been washed with nearly every type of bow, scattered in nearly every place imaginable. They’ve been woven into models’ hairstyles, trimmed along the hems of mini dress, and applied to mens’ suits. So, while she wasn’t strutting down the catwalk, Nicole Kidman had her own fun with bows on Tuesday when attending the Kering Caring for Women Dinner.

The actress stepped out to the event wearing a strapless light blue dress from Balenciaga (it was a busy night for the brand, who also dressed Kim Kardashian and more stars). Unlike Kardashian who used hundreds of crystals to spice up her look, Kidman’s dress was fashioned with layers of chiffon bows.

At the bodice portion, things followed a sleeveless shape and finished with another tied bow, this one in a silver color, at the waist. The dress then dropped into a column silhouette and was, of course, embroidered with dozens of blue strips. Whether the add-ons looked more like party streamers or bows should be left to each viewer’s interpretation. Regardless, it certainly added an interesting touch to the look and, thankfully, re-worked bows into something that wasn’t directly related to ballet or some sort of coquettish activity.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress continued her ultra-glam leanings with her accessory choices. She added a dramatic pair of elbow-length opera gloves that had a slight sheer quality to them (she also layered a statement diamond ring on top). Then, the 56-year-old wore a pair of Balenciaga’s signature second-skin boots in a light blue that matched her dress and added diamond ear cuffs for some sparkle.

It’s been a busy few days for Kidman, who was amongst the star studded crowd over the weekend at the US Open. On Saturday, she pulled out another pastel frock (this one in pink) to watch Coco Gauff lift the Women’s Singles trophy.

The following day, Kidman hit the stadium again (this time with her husband Keith Urban) wearing a linen set, plunging tank top, and a white sun hat. Though both of these looks were devoid of bows, it’s clear that Kidman is never averse to trying something new both on and off the red carpet.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images