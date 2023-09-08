Although the official New York Fashion Week schedule didn’t start until September 8, the spring 2024 season kicked off early with designers Rachel Comey and Batsheva Hay presenting their latest collections on September 6. The following evening, September 7, Coach took over the New York Public Library for a show that doubled as a celebration of Stuart Vevers’s 10th anniversary as the brand’s creative director. Over 70 designers are set to follow over six busy days while editors traverse the city amid a late-summer heat wave.

Among the most anticipated moments to look out for are Peter Do’s debut as the creative director of Helmut Lang and Ralph Lauren’s first New York Fashion Week show since 2019. Also set to make returns are Jonathan Cohen and 3.1 Phillip Lim, who haven’t held live shows since February 2020 and September 2019, respectively. The usual New York fixtures will all be showing, including veterans Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, and Proenza Schouler along with a handful of fashion week newcomers not to be missed. Closing out the entire affair is Luar’s Raul Lopez who holds the season’s coveted grand finale spot for the second year in a row. Throughout the week, we’ll be tracking the best looks from them all. Check back here often as we keep you up to date.

