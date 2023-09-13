The trusty turtleneck may be closely associated with fall and winter fashion (or, Steve Jobs and Elizabeth Holmes for that matter), but for Kim Kardashian, truly anything can be turned into some sort of sultry red carpet look. On Tuesday, Kardashian’s light pink turtleneck dress she wore to attend the Kering Caring for Women Dinner took the cold weather staple to sparkling new heights.

The mogul hit the New York City event’s step and repeat wearing a bodycon dress from Balenciaga. It followed an extremely simple shape—a long sleeve turtleneck up top that then flowed into a curve-hugging maxi skirt. Next to Kardashian’s white boots, there was also a slight train that pooled near the back of the dress. While the silhouette of the piece was not groundbreaking in and of itself, there were a few key details that really turned up the heat of the 42-year-old’s look.

First, like many of her wears and unlike a traditional, more baggy turtleneck, the dress’ clingy fabric emphasized Kardashian’s figure. Then, things got interesting via some sheer. Though this wasn’t the most skin-barring take on the trend we’ve seen, it still added a sultry edge to the look. But things didn’t end there, though.

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

The star of the look was most certainly the glittering crystals that lined the piece. They seemed to sparkle wherever Kardashian moved, making them the ideal addition to take things from everyday wear to red carpet appropriate. Kardashian let the dress do much of the talking—she wore a few statement rings and matched her nails to the pink of her look to round things out.

After the event, Kardashian changed up things up quite a bit. She was spotted wearing another Balenciaga look, and like her previous, this one also came in a neck-to-toe silhouette, finishing just below her footwear choice. However, the black palette was certainly a shift from the Barbie pink shade we saw earlier (maybe she’s a little late to the “Barbenheimer” mania?)

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Regardless, the leather ensemble was still rather attention-grabbing thanks to its shiny fabric and strong shoulders. Kardashian also belted the piece which allowed things to go from outerwear-adjacent to fashion girl territory. Clearly, Kardashian has a special talent for turning even the most engulfing silhouettes into something sexy.