Nicole Kidman may have worn nothing under her Chanel suit in May, but on Tuesday, things were back to business as usual on the red carpet. For the premiere of Special Ops: Lioness in London, Kidman wore a style that has become synonymous with her red carpet appearances over the years: the classic black dress.

Of course, Kidman put her own modern spin the style, attending the event in a black Yves Saint Laurent gown complete with an exposed torso. The top half of the piece featured a bandeau-style bodice with two panels joining together at the shoulders. The chiffon pieces then drifted into a dramatic train at the back which puddled loosely at the actress’ feet.

Much of the attention, though, was on the middle (or, lack thereof) section of Kidman’s look. There was a sizable cut-out that started at the chest and continued to just above her navel. The detail created an almost diamond shape and led into the curve-hugging skirt.

She paired the look with open-toed heels and a simple pair of silver earrings. Kidman also must have been paying attention to what’s happening on the red carpet of late. She rounded out the look with a pair of sheer opera gloves, two fads that stars have taken a liking to recently.

Of course, the actress is no stranger to cut-outs on the red carpet. At the 2021 Country Music Awards, Kidman wore a sultry black dress from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Though this piece was one-shoulder and had a pretty lengthy slit, Kidman clearly knows how to rock the ab-baring look.

Tuesday’s black premiere dress was the second in a pair of looks that Kidman wore while in London. Earlier in the day, the actress kept things business casual in a gray Ferragamo suit from the brand’s resort 2024 collection.

Kidman stars alongside Zoe Saldana in the upcoming spy thriller, Special Ops: Lioness. Thankfully, the series premieres globally on July 23rd, so we hope to see Kidman on a few more red carpets before then.