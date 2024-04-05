Can a literal sculptural be classified as a red carpet top? In the words of Alex Consani, “Well, yes.” On Wednesday evening, the runway star brought a hefty dose of chromatic glamour to Bushwick as she stepped out to the Rebel Moon: Songs of the Rebellion EP launch event in a jaw-dropping look.

Fittingly, Consani tapped Grace Ling, one of New York’s buzziest young designers, for her night out in Brooklyn. Consani’s custom outfit was equally alluring on both the top and bottom thanks to a low-rise, draped satin skirt. But it was the model’s metallic bra (if you can really call it that) that commanded most of the attention here. The top, which truly was more akin to a wearable art piece, featured Ling’s signature metal work. 3D-modeled chrome details stretched across the model’s bust and finished in pointed, branch-like tentacles at the neck and sides. A completely open back was the perfect finish to the otherwise avant-garde bustier.

The model streamlined her glam with bleached eyebrows, porcelain skin, and smokey eye makeup. Accessories were kept to a minimum aside from a pair of black stilettos which were perfectly framed by her skirt’s plunging side slit. Consani is no stranger to the runway, but her red carpet appearances have been picking up steam in recent months.

John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The model made her Oscars red carpet debut in March while wearing another sleek and chic all-black look. This one, from the French label Ludovic de Saint Sernin, went all in on the brand’s signature grommet detailing before finishing in a form-fitting skirt. She also sported one of de Saint Sernin’s sheer, see-through gowns to the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival last May.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For someone who is accustomed to walking the runways for top brands, it’s refreshing to see Consani support independent, smaller labels on the step and repeat. Ling has also been making a name for herself on the red carpet. Jennifer Lopez sported one of her robo couture breastplates in December and the designer can count the likes of Charli XCX and Anya Taylor-Joy as fans of her creations. And with another memorable moment in Consani’s latest look, we’re excited to see what else Ling has up her sleeve.