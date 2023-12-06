We’ve seen plenty of breastplates on the red carpet in recent years—from Zendaya’s hot pink Tom Ford number to Lupita Nyong’o’s custom look. On Tuesday, though, Jennifer Lopez pulled out what might just be the most robo-chic breastplate that has graced a Hollywood step and repeat. The singer and actress dazzled in a modern look from New York brand Grace Ling to attend the Elle Women In Hollywood celebration.

Not only was Lopez’s ensemble rather futuristic, it also had some major underboob going on thanks to the ultra-cropped silhouette. While the piece didn’t appear to be custom (or fit to the body via 3D scan like Zendaya’s) it still molded Lopez’s figure perfectly. The back of the plate was completely open, held together with two thin black strings, and exposed much of the 54-year-old’s chiseled torso in the front. J.Lo let the crop top do much of the heavy lifting here, opting for a sleek black column skirt that had a scalloped, high-low waistband.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Lopez went with towering black heels and a matching clutch from Tyler Ellis. Her diamond chandelier earrings, dewy makeup, and sleek hair style were the perfect way to round out the red carpet look. After doing her thing solo, the singer then teamed up with her husband Ben Affleck for some adorable PDA. The actor looked dapper in a black double-breasted blazer and dress pants as he supported his wife, who received the publication’s Icon award.

“It is a very moving thing to be in a room full of powerful women who are championing each other and who are caring about one another and who are uplifting each other,” she said in a speech to the crowd, which featured names like Eva Longoria and Lauren Sánchez. “It is just very, very moving.”

Lopez also spoke to ET about This Is Me...Now: The Film, her new album and companion film, the latter of which Affleck helped to co-write. “This project was something I didn't really plan,” the singer explained, adding that she and Affleck “Collaborate very well together.” Lopez continued, “Nobody knows my story more than he does. So we were able to kind of sit down and really dig into it, in a way that I don't think any other writer could've done with me.”