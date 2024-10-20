The Best Looks From the 2024 Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet

The 2024 Academy Museum Gala lit up Los Angeles tonight, bringing out Hollywood’s biggest stars in their black-tie finest. The event, now in its fourth year, raises funds for the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming all while honoring some of cinema’s top stars. This year’s honorees include Paul Mescal who will receive the Vantage Award which honors an emerging artist or scholar helping to challenge dominant narratives around cinema. Rita Moreno, a two-time Academy Award winner, will add the Icon Award to her list of accolades and Quentin Tarantino will take home the Luminary Award.

While film and philanthropy are a major aspect of the event (often dubbed as the Met Gala of the West), its starry red carpet has also become just as much of a focal point, largely due to its A-list attendees and hosts.

Co-chairs for the evening are Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Tyler Perry, and Academy Museum trustee Dr. Eric Esrailian. Those featured in the gala’s host committee include stars like Kirsten Dunst, Ariana Grande, Zoë Kravitz, Demi Moore, Saoirse Ronan, and Jennifer Lawrence. You can be sure there will be more than a few looks pulled straight from the spring 2025 runways as well as megawatt jewelry and statement watches (Rolex is the presenting sponsor of the soirée). All together, the stylish line-up serves as a precursor to the awards season ahead.

Here, every glamorous look from the 2024 Academy Museum Gala red carpet.

Ariana Grande David Fisher/Shutterstock In vintage Balmain.

Demi Moore David Fisher/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ayo Edebiri Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Thom Browne couture.

Paul Mescal Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Rita Moreno Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Colman Domingo Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Nicole Richie Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Rochas.

Cooper Koch Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Drew Starkey Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Eiza González Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Nina Ricci with David Yurman jewelry.

Cynthia Erivo Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Addison Rae Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Valentino.

Joe Alwyn David Fisher/Shutterstock In Ferragamo.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In The Row.

Ariana Debose Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Margaret Qualley Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maya Erskine Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Jeff Goldblum Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harris Dickinson Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images In Ferragamo.

Rachel Sennott Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Molly Gordon VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laura Harrier Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Joey King Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera with Reza jewelry.

Lee Daniels Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meg Ryan Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carrie Coon Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Patou with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Elizabeth Banks Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Tyler Perry David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nicholas Hoult VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Phoebe Tonkin Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel couture.

Ava DuVernay Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Naomi Scott Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Ella Hunt Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Dan Levy Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Cory Michael Smith Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Reneé Rapp Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

H.E.R. Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Zuhair Murad.

Rege-Jean Page VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Eddie Raymane Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Francesca Scorsese Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images