The Best Looks From the 2024 Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet
The 2024 Academy Museum Gala lit up Los Angeles tonight, bringing out Hollywood’s biggest stars in their black-tie finest. The event, now in its fourth year, raises funds for the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming all while honoring some of cinema’s top stars. This year’s honorees include Paul Mescal who will receive the Vantage Award which honors an emerging artist or scholar helping to challenge dominant narratives around cinema. Rita Moreno, a two-time Academy Award winner, will add the Icon Award to her list of accolades and Quentin Tarantino will take home the Luminary Award.
While film and philanthropy are a major aspect of the event (often dubbed as the Met Gala of the West), its starry red carpet has also become just as much of a focal point, largely due to its A-list attendees and hosts.
Co-chairs for the evening are Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Tyler Perry, and Academy Museum trustee Dr. Eric Esrailian. Those featured in the gala’s host committee include stars like Kirsten Dunst, Ariana Grande, Zoë Kravitz, Demi Moore, Saoirse Ronan, and Jennifer Lawrence. You can be sure there will be more than a few looks pulled straight from the spring 2025 runways as well as megawatt jewelry and statement watches (Rolex is the presenting sponsor of the soirée). All together, the stylish line-up serves as a precursor to the awards season ahead.
Here, every glamorous look from the 2024 Academy Museum Gala red carpet.
Ariana Grande
In vintage Balmain.
Demi Moore
Selena Gomez
Ayo Edebiri
In Thom Browne couture.
Paul Mescal
Rita Moreno
Colman Domingo
Nicole Richie
In Rochas.
Cooper Koch
Drew Starkey
Eiza González
In Nina Ricci with David Yurman jewelry.
Cynthia Erivo
Addison Rae
Natasha Lyonne
In Valentino.
Joe Alwyn
In Ferragamo.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Taraji P. Henson
Pamela Anderson
In The Row.
Ariana Debose
Margaret Qualley
Maya Erskine
In Carolina Herrera.
Jeff Goldblum
Harris Dickinson
Danielle Deadwyler
In Ferragamo.
Rachel Sennott
Molly Gordon
Gabrielle Union
Mindy Kaling
Laura Harrier
In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.
Joey King
In Carolina Herrera with Reza jewelry.
Lee Daniels
Meg Ryan
Carrie Coon
In Patou with Fred Leighton jewelry.
Elizabeth Banks
Tyler Perry
Nicholas Hoult
Phoebe Tonkin
In Chanel couture.
Ava DuVernay
Naomi Scott
In Carolina Herrera.
Ella Hunt
In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.
Dan Levy
Cory Michael Smith
Reneé Rapp
H.E.R.
In Zuhair Murad.