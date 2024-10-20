FASHION

The Best Looks From the 2024 Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet

by Matthew Velasco
Ariana Grande at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala.
David Fisher/Shutterstock

The 2024 Academy Museum Gala lit up Los Angeles tonight, bringing out Hollywood’s biggest stars in their black-tie finest. The event, now in its fourth year, raises funds for the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming all while honoring some of cinema’s top stars. This year’s honorees include Paul Mescal who will receive the Vantage Award which honors an emerging artist or scholar helping to challenge dominant narratives around cinema. Rita Moreno, a two-time Academy Award winner, will add the Icon Award to her list of accolades and Quentin Tarantino will take home the Luminary Award.

While film and philanthropy are a major aspect of the event (often dubbed as the Met Gala of the West), its starry red carpet has also become just as much of a focal point, largely due to its A-list attendees and hosts.

Co-chairs for the evening are Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Tyler Perry, and Academy Museum trustee Dr. Eric Esrailian. Those featured in the gala’s host committee include stars like Kirsten Dunst, Ariana Grande, Zoë Kravitz, Demi Moore, Saoirse Ronan, and Jennifer Lawrence. You can be sure there will be more than a few looks pulled straight from the spring 2025 runways as well as megawatt jewelry and statement watches (Rolex is the presenting sponsor of the soirée). All together, the stylish line-up serves as a precursor to the awards season ahead.

Here, every glamorous look from the 2024 Academy Museum Gala red carpet.

Ariana Grande

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In vintage Balmain.

Demi Moore

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ayo Edebiri

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Thom Browne couture.

Paul Mescal

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Rita Moreno

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Nicole Richie

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Rochas.

Cooper Koch

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Drew Starkey

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Eiza González

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Nina Ricci with David Yurman jewelry.

Cynthia Erivo

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Addison Rae

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Joe Alwyn

David Fisher/Shutterstock

In Ferragamo.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In The Row.

Ariana Debose

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Margaret Qualley

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maya Erskine

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Jeff Goldblum

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harris Dickinson

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

In Ferragamo.

Rachel Sennott

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Molly Gordon

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laura Harrier

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Joey King

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera with Reza jewelry.

Lee Daniels

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meg Ryan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carrie Coon

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Patou with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Elizabeth Banks

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Tyler Perry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nicholas Hoult

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Phoebe Tonkin

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel couture.

Ava DuVernay

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Naomi Scott

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Ella Hunt

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Dan Levy

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Cory Michael Smith

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Reneé Rapp

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

H.E.R.

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad.

Rege-Jean Page

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Eddie Raymane

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Francesca Scorsese

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Kathryn Newton

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images