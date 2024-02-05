Miley Cyrus isn’t the only one looking back at the ‘90s archives for tonight’s Grammy Awards. Olivia Rodrigo indulged in her own vintage red carpet moment, too, stepping out to the annual event wearing a curve-hugging Versace dress originally modeled by none other than Linda Evangelista.

The pop star hit the step and repeat wearing a va-va-voom dress plucked from Gianni Versace’s spring 1995 collection. The piece was full of Gianni signatures—a floor-sweeping, skintight silhouette matched with a plunging v-neckline and two thin spaghetti straps. The dress’ white fabric was trimmed with dozens ruby sequins that gradually dispersed throughout the piece. Simple, yes, but extremely high-impact.

Rodrigo is known for her appreciation of vintage fashion—everything from ‘90s mallcore to Todd Oldham grails—so this look back at the archives is par for the course when it comes to her personal style. She’s also been one to pull out vintage Versace for major events in the past, having worn an Atelier Versace gown to the 2021 Video Music Awards that just so happened to be older than she is.

Like Cyrus, who leaned into statement glam with a ‘70s updo, Rodrigo added her own twist to the archival dress, opting for a bold red lip and styling her hair in dramatic Hollywood waves.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here, Evangelista modeled the same dress for Versace’s 1995 catwalk. She did carry a coordinating bag, but it’s likely for the best that Rodrigo did without the accessory on the red carpet. The pop star decided to accessorize rather minimally, choosing just a pair of ruby and diamond earrings to finish off her look.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Rodrigo is a Versace girl through and through, but still, it’s refreshing to see her explore the brand’s extensive archives rather than opt for something custom or off-the-runway. The three-time Grammy winner has a rather busy night ahead of her aside from the red carpet. She’s nominated in a total of six categories, including Album Of The Year (GUTS) and Record Of The Year (“vampire”). If there ever was an awards-worthy dress, this might be it.