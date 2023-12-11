Olivia Rodrigo’s 2003 birthdate means she wasn’t around to witness the heyday of late ’90s to early-aughts mall brands like Limited Too and Wet Seal. Judging by her latest look, though, she must have picked up on the vibrant, eclectic style that defined the era and these (mostly) shuttered retailers through her own doing. Over the weekend, the singer was spotted entering the Saturday Night Live Afterparty in an outfit that had us wondering if the actual date was 2023 or 2003.

Before joining SNL stars like Chloe Fineman and her rumored boyfriend Louis Partridge inside the venue, Rodrigo paraded around the Manhattan streets in a slime green top and low-rise pants. Her cropped neon shirt featured a fuzzy, popcorn fabric while her pants were designed with a flared, bell bottom shape. Rodrigo kept up her embrace of ’90s styles with a pair of chunky block heels and carried a simple black bag on her shoulder.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The look, while reminiscent of off-duty styles worn by the likes of Jennifer Anniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, was par for the course for Rodrigo. She’s no stranger to pulling out a vintage look here and there—like early aughts Versace or ’90s Todd Oldham. Even when she’s not in some sort of archival piece, Rodrigo clearly has a penchant for recalling some of fashion’s favorite decades. Whether it be the swinging ’60s or 2000s mall-core.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Rodrigo. Before taking on her SNL performance duties, the singer showed up to Z100’s Jingle Ball in a fire engine red Versace dress that she paired with throwback, over-the-knee Dr. Martens. Last week, the singer appeared on the The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon where she discussed an embarrassing slip up she had on Instagram.

“I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex as one does,” she said. “Sue me, sorry. And I accidentally followed him 'cause I was stalking him. I was just following one person, so it was super obvious that I was following him. I went to go on my Instagram app and the second that I opened the app, my phone died.” Limited Too-era aside, she really is like any other 20-year-old.