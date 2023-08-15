After putting a rather vampy spin on the LBD late last month, Olivia Rodrigo seems to have gone in a completely opposite direction for her latest looks. While leaving BBC Radio Studios in London on Tuesday, the singer showed off another mini dress but in a stark shade compared to her all-black look. Rodrigo was seen wearing a turtleneck-style mini dress. The piece (done up in knitted, fuzzy fabric) followed a simple, yet extremely short, silhouette.

Her white patent leather boots added a rock edge to the look as did her oval sunglasses. Rodrigo is known for her vintage-meets-modern style, so it’s no surprise that the look had hints of the ‘70s and ‘90s to it. Speaking of days gone back—Rodrigo seemed to take her nostalgia obsession for the decade one step further in a look she wore earlier in the day.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

When arriving to the studio, the pop star wore a graphic t-shirt with an image of iconic rocker Pat Benatar strewn across the front. She tucked the piece into a gray skirt that had a very business-casual look to it, aside from the extremely mini silhouette.

For footwear, Rodrigo traded her go-go boots for a much more simple, and familiar, choice—leather Mary Janes. The pair had a small heel, square toe shape, and a simple strap across the front (she also styled them with ankle-length white socks). But Rodrigo’s embrace of flats didn’t stop there. In fact, the night prior, she wore a very controversial pair for a night out.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

To the eye, Rodrigo’s choice of low-rise jeans, flats, and a simple black t-shirt looked rather plain. But upon further inspection, her shoe choice was Maison Margiela’s hotly debated Tabi shoe. Though the split-toe style comes in boot and sneaker form, Rodrigo opted for a ballet-style pair (like Zendaya who wore a white version last month).

Shockingly, this seems to be the singer’s first time wearing the Margiela shoe. But she’s never been risk-averse to statement footwear like towering Marc Jacobs platforms and glitzy Versace heels—both chunky styles which have become popular amongst fashion’s younger crowd. Clearly, anything Rodrigo touches, or wears, turns into Gen-Z gold (TBD on the Margiela Tabis, though).