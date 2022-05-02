If it feels like we just had a Met Gala, it’s because we did. Last September saw the stars turning out for the American Independence-themed return of fashion’s biggest night. Now, the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is back to its tried-and-true date, the first Monday in May, and just eight months after the last one, the Met is rolling out the carpet yet again. The
“In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exhibition is a sequel of sorts to last year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon in Fashion.” In order to avoid repetition in the style of clothing we see on the red carpet, though, Vogue has added more specifics to the dress code, including both “Gilded Glamour” and “white-tie” as part of the dress code. So, get ready for some over-the-top late 19th century-inspired fashion when the guests hit the stairs. Unfortunately, some of our favorite Gala attendees will be missing this year, but that just leaves room for new faces to come and make their mark on the event. Gala regularly Blake Lively is serving as co-chair for the event alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well as Lin Manuel Miranda and Regina King. Lively is known to turn a great Met Gala look and you are not going to want to miss out, so check back here often as we track every major gown and tux as soon as it hits the Met steps. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Tory Burch with Aquazzura heels and Boucheron jewels.
In Vera Wang with Briony Raymond jewels and Aquazzura heels.
In Tory Burch with Boucheron jewels.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham
In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewels and a Vacheron Constantin watch.
In Vera Wang with Djula jewels.
In Chanel Spring Summer 2020 Haute Couture.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian in vintage Bob Mackey, Pete Davidson in Dior Men.
In Miu Miu with Cartier jewels.
In Versace with Chopard jewels.
In Versace with Jennifer Behr x Betsey Johnson hair accessories.
In Atelier Versace spring/summer 1992 with Aquazzura heels.
In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Juan David Borrero and Jasmine Tookes
Tookes is in Zuhair Murad with Chopard jewels.
Maye Musk in Dior Haute Couture with Chopard jewels.
In Burberry with jewels from Dorsey and Briony Raymond.
Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr
Evan Spiegel in Dior Men.
In Iris van Herpen, Brilliant Earth and Marli and the Residency jewels, Le Silla shoes, Roger Vivier bag.
In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Lily Allen and David Harbour
Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto
Chiara Ferragni and Fedez
Wearing jewels from Kallati and Le Vain.
In Moschino with jewels from Outhouse, Anabela Chan, Kallati, and Piranesi.
In Moschino with Reza jewels.
In Moschino with Le Vain jewels.
In Iris Van Herpen with Wempe jewels.
In Oscar de la Renta with Tiffany & Co. jewels.
In Carolina Herrera with Delfina Delettrez jewels.
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy
Claire Danes in Lanvin and Hugh Dancy in Fendi Mens.
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
In Altuzarra with Grace Lee jewels.
In Ralph Lauren with Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
In Christopher John Rogers.
In vintage Azzaro with Buccellati jewels.
In Ralph Lauren with Delfina Delettrez jewels.
Isabelle Boemeke and Joe Gebbia
In Ralph Lauren with an Omega watch.
Meredith Winston and Ben Winston
Charlie Shaffer and Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer
Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer in Carolina Herrera.
Steve Newhouse and Gina Sanders
Wearing Tiffany & Co. jewels.
