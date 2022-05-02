MET GALA 2022

Met Gala 2022 Fashion: See Every Red Carpet Look

by Carolyn Twersky and Che Baez
Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If it feels like we just had a Met Gala, it’s because we did. Last September saw the stars turning out for the American Independence-themed return of fashion’s biggest night. Now, the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is back to its tried-and-true date, the first Monday in May, and just eight months after the last one, the Met is rolling out the carpet yet again. The “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exhibition is a sequel of sorts to last year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon in Fashion.” In order to avoid repetition in the style of clothing we see on the red carpet, though, Vogue has added more specifics to the dress code, including both “Gilded Glamour” and “white-tie” as part of the dress code. So, get ready for some over-the-top late 19th century-inspired fashion when the guests hit the stairs. Unfortunately, some of our favorite Gala attendees will be missing this year, but that just leaves room for new faces to come and make their mark on the event. Gala regularly Blake Lively is serving as co-chair for the event alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well as Lin Manuel Miranda and Regina King. Lively is known to turn a great Met Gala look and you are not going to want to miss out, so check back here often as we track every major gown and tux as soon as it hits the Met steps.

Kylie Jenner
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tory Burch with Aquazzura heels and Boucheron jewels.

Donatella Versace
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ciara
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Katy Perry
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Vera Wang with Briony Raymond jewels and Aquazzura heels.

Bad Bunny
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Precious Lee
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Adwoa Aboah
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tory Burch with Boucheron jewels.

Regé-Jean Page
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lena Waithe
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace.

Dwyane Wade
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewels and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Kid Cudi
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Kenzo.

Sara Sampaio
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kerby Jean-Raymond
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lily James
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace.

Nicki Minaj
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Erykah Badu
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Marni.

Cara Delevingne
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture.

Rosalía
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Kendall Jenner
Theo Wargo/WireImag

In Prada.

Gwen Stefani
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Vera Wang with Djula jewels.

Lucy Boynton
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel Spring Summer 2020 Haute Couture.

Jamie Tisch
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cardi B
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Eiza González
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Michael Kors.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian in vintage Bob Mackey, Pete Davidson in Dior Men.

Khloé Kardashian
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Moschino.

Emma Corrin
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Miu Miu with Cartier jewels.

Gigi Hadid
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace with Chopard jewels.

Kerry Washington
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Inn Tory Burch.

Olivia Rodrigo
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace with Jennifer Behr x Betsey Johnson hair accessories.

Addison Rae
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Atelier Versace spring/summer 1992 with Aquazzura heels.

Eva Chen
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Peter Do.

Gabrielle Union
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Juan David Borrero and Jasmine Tookes
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tookes is in Zuhair Murad with Chopard jewels.

Maye Musk and Elon Musk
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maye Musk in Dior Haute Couture with Chopard jewels.

Bella Hadid
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Burberry with jewels from Dorsey and Briony Raymond.

Lizzo
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Evan Spiegel in Dior Men.

Maisie Williams
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Simone Ashley
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Moschino.

Christine Baranski
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Future
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Hugo Boss.

Kate Moss
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Irina Shayk
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Dove Cameron
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Iris van Herpen, Brilliant Earth and Marli and the Residency jewels, Le Silla shoes, Roger Vivier bag.

Zac Posen
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jacob Elordi
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Lila Moss
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Jessica Chastain
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Dakota Johnson
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Hailey Bieber
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Lily Aldridge
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
SZA
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood.

Fredrik Robertsson
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Lily Allen and David Harbour
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily Allen in Chanel.

Naomi Campbell
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Awkwafina
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cole Sprouse
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace.

Gunna
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Paloma Elsesser
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing jewels from Kallati and Le Vain.

Megan Thee Stallion
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Moschino with jewels from Outhouse, Anabela Chan, Kallati, and Piranesi.

Madelaine Petsch
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Moschino with Reza jewels.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Moschino.

Ariana DeBose
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Moschino with Le Vain jewels.

Jeremy Scott
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Moschino.

Kiki Layne
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prabal Gurung.

Lenny Kravitz
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Anitta
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Moschino.

Normani
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Phoebe Bridgers
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Jonathan Simkhai.

Chloe Bailey
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Area.

Chloe Fineman
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miss Sohee.

Giveon
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Maggie Rogers
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Lori Harvey
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Michael Kors.

Patrick Schwarzenegger
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Lanvin.

Kris Jenner
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta.

Winnie Harlow
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Iris Van Herpen with Wempe jewels.

Nicola Coughlan
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kodi Smit-McPhee
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Billie Eilish
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Teyana Taylor
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Tessa Thompson
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera with Delfina Delettrez jewels.

Questlove
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Zegna.

Lauren Santo Domingo
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Shalom Harlow
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy
Mike Coppola//Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Claire Danes in Lanvin and Hugh Dancy in Fendi Mens.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Rachel Brosnahan
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Altuzarra with Grace Lee jewels.

Finneas
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
HoYeon Jung
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Louis Vuitton.

Glenn Close
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Danai Gurira
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Head of State.

Carey Mulligan
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Adrien Brody
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Marcus Mumford
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ansel Elgort
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jessie Buckley
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Alexa Chung
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Boucheron jewels.

Bradley Cooper
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Derek Blasberg
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Huma Abedin
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Alicia Keys
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Phoebe Dynevor
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Sebastian Stan
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Julianne Moore
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tom Ford.

Michelle Yeoh
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prabal Gurung.

Chloë Grace Moretz
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Louisa Jacobson
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Nyjah Huston
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jack Harlow
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Stromae
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Riz Ahmed
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Angelo Urrutia.

Evan Mock
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Head of State.

Anderson .Paak
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christopher John Rogers.

Grace Elizabeth
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Chloe Kim
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli.

Mindy Kaling
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prabal Gurung.

Laura Harrier
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In H&M.

Gemma Chan
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Denée Benton
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Quannah Chasinghorse
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Victor Glemaud
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In H&M.

Emma Stone
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Maude Apatow
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miu Miu.

Camila Cabello
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Prabal Gurung.

Ashton Sanders
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Casablanca.

Amy Schumer
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chloé.

LaQuan Smith
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Charlotte Tilbury
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jordan Roth
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Lauren Remington Platt
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Venus Williams
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chloé.

Amy Griffin
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jonathan Batiste
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Amber Valletta
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In vintage Azzaro with Buccellati jewels.

Kieran Culkin
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Joan Smalls
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Ralph Lauren with Delfina Delettrez jewels.

Leslie Odom Jr.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Fendi Mens.

Shawn Mendes
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tommy Hilfiger.

Kaia Gerber
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen.

Kacey Musgraves
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Prada.

Tommy Dorfman
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christopher Kane.

Lin-Manuel Miranda
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Harris Dickinson
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Dior Men.

Annie Leibovitz
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Autumn de Wilde
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Austin Butler
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada.

Priscilla Presley
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada.

Isabelle Boemeke and Joe Gebbia
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Paapa Essiedu
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Blake Lively
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ryan Reynolds
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren with an Omega watch.

Tom Ford
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tom Ford.

Janicza Bravo
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Franklin Leonard
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Melissa King
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Caroline Wozniacki
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Amirah Kassem
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lisa Airan
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wendi Murdoch
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Meredith Winston and Ben Winston
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Andy Blankenbuehler
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Charlie Shaffer and Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer in Carolina Herrera.

Steve Newhouse and Gina Sanders
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fabiola Beracasa Beckman
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Anna Wintour
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Chanel.

Eaddy Kiernan
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bee Carrozzini
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen.

Cynthia Erivo
Broadimage/Shutterstock

In Louis Vuitton.

Emma Chamberlain
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Avani Gregg
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Bach Mai.

Renate Reinsve
Broadimage/Shutterstock

In Louis Vuitton.

Eileen Gu
Charles Sykes/AP/Shutterstock

Wearing Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Hamish Bowles
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren.

Vanessa Hudgens
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Moschino.

La La Anthony
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In LaQuan Smith.

Lisa Love
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Libertine.