It seems like it was not too long ago that celebrities last walked the Met Gala stairs, dressed in their best take on “American Fashion.” Host Billie Eilish came in Grace Kelly drag, Zoë Kravitz made a statement in Saint Laurent, and Kim Kardashian proved her silhouette is as American as it gets. Normally, we would have to wait 12 months for another spectacle of this kind, but just eight months after September’s festivities, we are getting yet another Gala, this one also celebrating American fashion. So, why is it coming again so soon after the last, and why is the theme seemingly a repeat? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Met Gala.

Didn’t we just have a Met Gala?

The pandemic has messed with the timelines of multiple events and projects over the past few years, including the Met Gala. The Costume Institute had to cancel their 2020 festivity due to COVID-19, and they didn’t want to miss out on another year. Met Galas are fun red carpet and celebrity events, yes, but they are also fundraisers, so the Institute decided to delay the 2021 Gala to September instead of sitting out once again. This year, we will return to the normal schedule with the Gala being held on the first Monday in May (this year, on May 2nd), meaning it will have been only eight months since the last one.

What’s the theme of the 2020 Met Gala?

The theme for the 2022 Met Gala is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” This plays off the last Gala’s theme, which was “In America: A Lexicon in Fashion.” When it was announced last year that there would be a Gala in September, it was revealed the theme would coincide with a two-part exhibition. This upcoming gala is timed with the opening of the second part. In all, both themes explore American fashion through the years and it’s different influences.

How is this one different?

“A Lexicon in Fashion” focused mostly on 20th and 21st century fashion and its ties to equity, diversity, and inclusion. This upcoming exhibition will focus on fashion from the 19th century to the 20th, exploring “unfamiliar sartorial narratives filtered through the imaginations of some of America’s most visionary film directors,” according to Andrew Bolton, curator of the Costume Institute. In conjunction with the exhibit, eight directors have been tapped to create “cinematic vignettes,” set in the period rooms of the museum’s American Wing. The directors involved include Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Regina King, Chloé Zhao, Janicza Bravo, Julie Dash, Autumn de Wilde, and Tom Ford, who is a film director in addition to being a designer.

Who’s hosting the Met Gala?

While those eight directors will likely play an important role in this year’s Gala and will no doubt be in attendance, it doesn’t seem like they are the hosts of the event. As of now, the official hosts have not been announced, but we will likely know more soon as the Gala creeps closer.

Who will attend?

It’s often hard to parse out who will attend the Gala before the night arrives, but we can assume all of the regulars will be there. Hopefully, 2022 will be the year Zendaya returns to the Met Gala red carpet after taking the year off in 2021. Most likely, we will see Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and possibly the return of Kylie Jenner who also missed last year’s event. In addition, Anna Wintour will likely invite her best donors (don’t forget this is a fundraiser), and big fashion houses will likely have their tables to fill up with celebrities. There are always a few wild cards, but in general the guest list remains fairly stagnant year to year.

What will they wear?

Ahead of last year’s Gala, there was anticipation for a red carpet filled with American designers and attendees highlighting some young up-and-coming talent. Unfortunately, that didn’t really come to total fruition. Considering the hefty price tag associated with attending the event, the bill is often picked up by established, usually European, fashion brands that invite guests they expect to wear their label. Last year, Lewis Hamilton bought a table and invited numerous Black designers, musicians, athletes and creatives to fill it, allowing for them to wear whatever designer they wished. Hopefully, there will be more opportunities like that this year, and we can get a red carpet that truly represents the current state of American fashion.