A Blake Lively red carpet appearance is fairly rare these days, so when one comes around, we really need to appreciate it. That’s why it was so exciting when the actress attended the opening night of The Music Man on Broadway Thursday night, and used the occasion to return to her beloved suiting uniform, no less.

The premiere called for a dramatic monochromatic moment and Lively stepped up to the occasion in a deep purple power suit from Sergio Hudson fall/winter 2021. Like the original model, Lively paired the suit with a silk shirt that matched the lining of the jacket. Lively upped the sex appeal a bit by bringing the neckline of the shirt all the way down to waist of her pants, allowing for a panel of skin to break up the purple. The actress then finished off the look with her classic blonde curls, matching purple heels and a pair of teal and purple Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The ensemble is a return to 2018 Blake, when the actress almost exclusively wore suits while promoting her movie, A Simple Favor. During that time, she became the undisputed queen of the power suit, and it seems like she’s coming back to reclaim that crown.