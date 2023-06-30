Olivia Rodrigo is back, finally. And like many a pop star before her, she seems to be entering a new “era.” Nearly two years without new music, the singer is back in the swing of things with her latest single “Vampire” off of her forthcoming album Guts. And on Thursday, Rodrigo attended the premiere of her single wearing a very “vampy” take on the little black dress.

The 20-year-old showed up to event in L.A. wearing a strapless satin number from Brandon Maxwell’s resort 2024 collection. It was a fairly simple column shape, with the focus of the dress being on the off-the-shoulder sleeves—two black ribbons that extended nearly to the bottom of the piece.

Rodrigo is known for her colorful Y2K-esque style, so it’s no surprise that she opted for a shortened silhouette for the occasion. However, unlike her previous Sour era, the all-black palette of her latest look is, perhaps, a signal of what to expect during Guts.

Timothy Norris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To round out the look, Rodrigo went with a black pair of platform heels—a footwear choice that has become a staple in her wardrobe over the years. She tied her hair back in two braids and donned a bold red lip, which seems to something of a constant in this new era.

In the video for “Vampire” Rodrigo wears only one look, a gauzy mermaid-style mini dress, throughout its entirety. She has a similar red lip as she did last night, however, her ensemble slowly becomes bloodied throughout the video. Perhaps a Twilight reference? She is team Edward, after all.

YouTube

YouTube

The Petra Collins-directed project is a response to an ex-lover who took advantage of her emotionally. “Bloodsucker, famefucker / Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire,” she sings on the hook. While Rodrigo is no stranger to ballads (“Drivers License,” anyone?) this one seems to be her most pointed yet. And in terms of style, a stark departure from her tweeds and pinks of Sour.

“Writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache,” Rodrigo said on Instagram. “It’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish. I’m so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps you deal with any bloodsuckers in your life.”