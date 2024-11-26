Lila Moss Agrees With Mom Kate Moss: Leopard Print Is a Neutral

Long before it was “cool,” cheetah print became a hallmark of Kate Moss’s supermodel style. It’s only fitting, then, that Kate’s penchant for the bold pattern would be passed down to her daughter, Lila Moss. In a recent Instagram post, Lila tapped into her wild side with some very Kate-coded outerwear.

The rising model slipped into a shaggy chocolate brown coat that was speckled with large, black cheetah spots. Lila paired her peacoat with an ankle-length black skirt, a gold handbag, and a humble pair of hotel slippers.

Lila has long taken cues from her famous mom’s signature style—she’s taken a special liking to Kate’s infamous sheer naked dress—so it isn’t exactly surprising to see make the Moss matriarch’s favorite feline print her own. But the pattern isn’t only popular among the Moss women—it was plastered all over the spring 2025 runways and has become a go-to for the celebrity set recently. Even Kate couldn’t help but douse herself in cheetah during her latest stay at Paris Fashion Week.

@lilamoss

In September, Kate was seen wearing a black ruched dress, knee-high suede boots, and a slick Saint Laurent bag—all of which she finished off with a major cheetah coat, of course. Later on during her stay in the City of Light, Kate proved that the print not only functions well as the main attraction, but as a statement add-on, too.

BACKGRID

The model was seen wearing a black blouse, laced heel boots, and skinny jeans that looked like they belonged in 2004. On her shoulder, she carried a printed bag from Saint Laurent.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Between Lila’s off-duty moment and Kate’s PFW jaunt, the Moss women have presented a clear formula as to how they approach wearing animal print: layer it with all-black everything.