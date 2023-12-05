Kate Moss might be the OG Queen of the “naked” dress, but it looks as though she’s passing along some insight to the younger generation. More specifically to her 21-year-old daughter, Lila. On Monday, Kate’s mini-me stepped out to The Fashion Awards in London wearing a look that appeared to be direct homage to one of her supermodel mom’s most iconic looks.

Lila showed up to the event in a completely see-through dress from London label Nensi Dojaka. The look bore a striking resemblance to Kate’s 1993 slip which she wore for the Elite Model Agency Look of the Year party. While yes, Lila’s dress was also rather transparent, it was also designed in a gauzy, silver fabric which appeared to be a near replica of the one Kate championed back in the day. Although the skirt portions were nearly identical, Lila’s version did feature edgy cut-out detailing just below the bust as well as two sets of straps.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Like mom, the model styled her party look with a tousled updo and black sandal heels. Later in the night, Lila added a black blazer over her shoulders and held onto a leather clutch as she exited an after party. Although Kate’s look was a touch more casual, it’s clear that Lila was directly referencing the memorable moment. In fact, for the same event just a year prior, she went with another see-through dress—complete with the same matching black thong and all. And even more recently, Lila wore a blinged-out version for the Victoria’s Secret show. Like mother, like daughter.

Kate remains adamant in that she wasn’t aware that her reflective slip was see-through. The happy accident, though, was a moment that has since lived on in the minds and mood boards of fashion girls alike—sheer styles have been everywhere lately, from casual after party looks to extremely formal gala outfits. And even Kate has re-created the moment every now and then.

“I did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper,” she told British Vogue. “It was the flash that made it look naked because actually the fabric when I was wearing it, when I went out I didn’t think it was that see-through. But, obviously, it was.”