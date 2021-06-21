Apparently, Justin and Hailey Bieber hold more diplomatic pull than some small nations. While North American Instagram’s first couple was vacationing in Paris, the pair decided to ask for a meeting with France’s first couple, Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. That’s, at least, how one French outlet is explaining pictures emerging from the Biebers being hosted at the Élysée Palace, France’s equivalent of the White House.

Justin posted a photo of the meeting on Instagram without comment. He’s seen wearing a traditional business suit highlighted by a distinct lack of tie, worn with a pair of Nike Dunks. Hailey Bieber, meanwhile, wore a midriff-baring beige dress from LaQuan Smith.

According to French news network BFMTV, the couples discussed issues of “youth,” even though the French media was seemingly caught off guard, unable to explain the circumstances meeting.

Justin Bieber is of French-Canadian descent and did attend a French-language immersion elementary school. He’s retained at least some conversational French since.

The meeting with the Biebers, actually, wasn’t even the biggest item on Macron’s agenda that day. Earlier, the French President also attended an event officially dedicating the completion of the 16-year renovation process of the famed Parisian department store La Samaritaine. The Biebers, however, were not present for that event.

The meeting also comes about a week after Macron attended the G7 conference in England. Last week, he also traveled to Berlin for further discussions with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Perhaps Macron wanted a meeting with far less implications for international relations and decided hosting Bieber at his official residences would be a change of pace. He also once hosted Rihanna back in 2017.

The Bieber’s recent agenda has been a little less hectic. Last week, Hailey was vacationing in Mexico with Kendall Jenner. International relations of a different sort, we suppose.