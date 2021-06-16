Kendall Jenner Has Worn Every Summer Trend on Her Mexican Vacation

Kendall Jenner has only been on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a few days, but she’s already worn her way through an entire season of summer trends. We’re not sure which brand of luggage Jenner prefers, but she’s somehow found space to pack it all. Already during her getaway, she’s worn a few bucket hats; multiple instances of tactile summer knitwear; chunky, colorful jewelry; wide-leg pants; a touch of vintage Jean Paul Gaultier; several barely there bikinis; square sunglasses; and, for good measure, some Birkenstock sandals.

Although Jenner just celebrated a pivotal one-year anniversary with her boyfriend, Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, the vacation is reportedly a girls-only trip. Best friend Hailey Bieber joined Jenner on the getaway, sans her husband Justin Bieber. That leaves more time for experimenting with looks, it seems.

Jenner’s first outfit, which she deemed worthy of her Instagram grid, was built around a Kardashian-Jenner staple: some vintage Gaultier. (Sister Kylie Jenner also wore a vintage Gaultier dress at the Parsons Benefit in New York City during her notable red carpet reunion with Travis Scott last night). Jenner wore a sheer, patchwork top from Gaultier’s 1996 “Cyberbaba” collection and paired it with a geometric print thong bikini from Heavy Matters, thick gold rings from Mondo Mondo, and tortoiseshell specs from DMY by DMY.

The Kardashian-Jenners seem to have the inside track on scoring their choice of vintage Gaultier garments. The popularity of the brand’s classics has lead the Parisian house to recently relaunch their ready-to-wear business with younger designers reinterpreting Gaultier designs.

For her next fit, Jenner dipped her toe into the world of summer knits, wearing an ochre two-piece set from Hong Kong-based label YanYan Knits while on the beach.

Jenner kept the trend going with a patchwork bucket hat and matching wool colorblocked, wide-leg trousers from (di)vision. (Yes, wool, even in the Mexican summer, is decidedly on-trend this year). The brand produces its wares in Italy, and tries to keep things sustainable by using deadstock fabrics.

Jenner finished the look with an orange bikini top and some classic Birkenstock sandals.

via Kendall Jenner's Instagram.

Finally, Jenner wore a two-piece knit set from Los Angeles-based brand Knorts, accentuated by the peek-a-boo cutout in the top. Jenner, it seems, is still down in Cabo. There’s no telling which two-piece knit set or eye-popping bikini she may wear next.