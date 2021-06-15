Kendall Jenner has been in the public eye for much of her life. Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered when she was just 12 years old, and throughout the show’s 20 seasons, we’ve seen her transform from a normal tween to one of the highest-paid models in the world. The cameras have captured many of Jenner’s candid moments, from battling anxiety attacks to the backlash over her Pepsi commercial, but one thing audiences haven’t seen? Her boyfriends — and that’s been completely intentional.

“Kendall’s always had this rule,” explains Farnaz Farjam, a KUWTK executive producer. On an episode of The Daily Dish podcast, he shared more insight into Jenner’s decision to keep mum about her boyfriends, even while her sisters’ suitors — for better or worse — were regularly featured on the show. “She just felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show, because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are.” A smart move, considering how fraught dating can be for us mortals, let alone an internationally famous model.

Although her boyfriends never appeared on KUTWK, Jenner has been romantically linked to plenty of eligible bachelors. She dated Australian Ben Simmons, who currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, and the couple split in 2019. Jenner also “hung out” with Nets player Blake Griffin, but she’s now attached to Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. The two recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Jenner’s choice to keep her love life private initially led to speculation that she is queer. She shot down those rumors in 2018, but admitted that she understood why people were curious about her sexuality. “I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’” said Jenner in an interview with Vogue. “So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time...I like my private life.”