Just days after a flood of headlines speculated that they might soon be getting married, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have reportedly broken up—for now, anyway. According to a "source close to the model" who spoke with People , the couple is currently "on a break. The relationship ran its course. She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode." (Apparently, her last publicly documented outing with Simmons, at their date spot of choice —the Cherry Hill Mall in suburban New Jersey—does not fall under the umbrella of "fun.")

The 22-year-old model and 23-year-old Philadelphia 76er were first rumored to be dating in May of 2018, though it wasn't until this February, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , that Jenner confirmed she had been dating Simmons "for a bit now." (Quite a few other unnamed "sources" were happy to confirm that Jenner was "very, very together " with her friends and fellow supers Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother, Anwar Hadid , last October. However, by November, she'd proven her commitment to Simmons by flying to Philadelphia so that they could go on another famously mundane date.)

Neither Jenner's nor Simmons's representatives responded to People 's requests for comment, though others who are reportedly familiar with the matter were happy to weigh in for them. On Wednesday, several told Page Six that Jenner and Simmons actually split a week ago, pointing to the fact that Simmons was apparently "partying solo" at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City when speculation about their potential marriage began. From the sound of it, though, Simmons was not, in fact, solo: The sources also said that he was celebrating a friend’s birthday, with a crew that included (gasp!) another "tall, super-sexy brunette." (They also provided this amusing anecdote about their time at the "gentlemen's club" Scores later that night: "Ben was at a center booth by the stage, but when the topless girls came to the booth, he had security send them away.")

The marriage speculation, on the other hand, came from a much more official source: Jenner herself, who opened up about her relationship with Simmons in an interview with *Vogue* Australia , which she gave after FaceTiming Simmons and streaming a 76ers game he was playing in while finishing her hair and makeup. "For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier," she said. "I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long-term [what it’s going to be]."

Seeing as she was in Australia for an event with Tiffany & Co. at the time, Jenner appears to have given those quotes in early April, when she was definitely set on keeping things private. "A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally," she continued. "Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair."

Still, she did deign to open up about marriage—though much more generally than the headlines would have you believe. When asked if she would one day work with Tiffany & Co. on an engagement ring, Jenner responded with a laugh: "Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day."

Related: Ben Simmons And Kendall Jenner's Favorite Date Spot Is Apparently a New Jersey Mall