Allison Williams and her husband Ricky Van Veen have decided to go their separate ways, after an eight-year long relationship that started with a mutual love of The Bachelor .

The couple was together for almost four years before announcing that they will split in a joint statement to Page Six . “With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have," they said.

According to the Page Six report regarding the couple's split, the two apparently couldn't have been more different from the jump—Williams is "Type A" and Van Veen is "far more relaxed and laid-back" when it comes to how things get done. Van Veen co-founded College Humor and Vimeo before pivoting to Facebook, where he is the Head of Global Creative Strategy. Once upon a time—about eight years ago to be exact—he and Williams met at a viewing party for The Bachelor , a show of which Williams has remained a loyal super fan . Then, Williams rose to stardom by playing the uptight gallery girl, Marnie Michaels, on Girls . Four years after that, Williams and Van Veen wed in a ceremony officiated by Tom Hanks and attended by the cast of Girls . Their last public appearance together is thought to be in March 2018, when they both attended the Academy Awards , where Williams showed up in support of her Oscar nominated film, Get Out .

The actress's announcement of her split from Van Veen makes her the third Girls cast member to separate from a longterm relationship in the past couple of years, after Jemima Kirke announced that she would be divorcing her husband of seven years in 2017 and Lena Dunham officially split from Jack Antonoff in early 2018.

