Summer is fading away, but somehow, Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid are still a thing. Over the course of Paris Fashion Week, per a People magazine anonymous source, the two models were “very, very together ” and, as the tabloid wrote, were spotted “all over each other at parties.”

Hadid and Jenner were first linked in June , when they were photographed making out at a CFDA Awards after-party. (The photo was first published by TMZ over the summer.) Then, last month, New York Fashion Week brought them back together—according to Page Six , they were spotted in the throes of an “epic make-out session ” at a fashion week party held at Cipriani in Soho. And now, Paris. They'll always have it, and we'll always have the pictures of both walking around with hickeys.

According to People’s source, their burgeoning romance has not yet led to any weirdness with Hadid’s sisters, Gigi and Bella, who also happen to be close friends of Jenner. “They actually kind of like it,” the unnamed insider said. “They all hang out together, and Gigi and Bella think they’re good together. Their friends think it’s a little weird, but it works.” (In the interim, Hadid was also linked with the basketball player Ben Simmons, but that, unlike her fling with Hadid, seems to have come and gone with the seasons.)

In the words of another anonymous source who previously spoke to People about the subject, “Anwar is a total ladies’ man, so it does seem random that he and Kendall would hook up, but also expected.” And there you have it.

