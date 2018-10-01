Kendall Jenner has always been private about her love life, but sometimes she occasionally gives a nugget of information that sheds some light into her personal life.

In a rare moment on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians , the 22-year-old model opened up about her thoughts on love and marriage while speaking with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin. Jenner admired the fact that Atkin and her husband, photographer and director Mike Rosenthal eloped.

“I literally want to run to the city hall and get married and just be like ‘F— it, let’s go right now,’ ” said Jenner. “Just like, spur of the moment.”

“Who are you going to marry?” Atkin. “You don’t have a type at all.”

“I don’t have a type — you cute, you cute,” Jenner said. “Like, who am I going to marry? A piece of advice that my dad always told me is that in a relationship, when you meet someone young, the hardest thing to do is change with them.”

Atkin proceeded to advise Jenner to not get married until she's at least in her late 20, saying she thinks Jenner's generation will think “marriage is so old-fashioned.” However Jenner does want to partake in the tradition. “No, I want to get married,” Jenner insisted.

In the April 2018 issue of Vogue , Jenner also opened up about her personal life, touching on the rumors that she's gay.

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?!” she continued. “I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before.”

Jenner attributed the rumors to her desire to stay out of the limelight more-so than her family.

“I like my private life,” she said. “I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”