Brie Larson had been dating Alex Greenwald since 2013 and engaged to him since 2016. But according to a source who spoke to People , the pair have now called off that engagement. "They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close,” specified the source.

Larson, of course, is the Oscar winner about to star in Captain Marvel . Greenwald is best known as the lead singer of Phantom Planet, the currently on-hiatus band forever known for the hit "California," which served as the theme song for The O.C. Greenwald is also currently active with his band Phases. Incidentally, Greenwald once had a fledging career as child actor, but last appeared on screen in Donnie Darko . Larson, of course, released a teen pop album in 2004.

The pair began dating in 2013 when Larson was hot off supporting roles in popular films like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and 21 Jump Street but still doing guest stints on television shows like Community and Kroll Show .

Two years into their relationship, Larson shot to the A-list after winning an Oscar for her role in Room . She thanked Greenwald during her acceptance. “Jacob Tremblay, my partner through this in every way possible,” she told the crowd. “My real partner, Alex Greenwald, I love you.” In 2016, news broke that the pair were engaged.

It was also during the awards-show circuit surrounding Room that the pair first began stepping out on the red carpet publicly together. The couple wasn't shy about showing off their relationship on Instagram either, often posting selfies and crediting each other for photos.

Though, the couple's last major public appearance came last April while walking the purple carpet of Avengers: Infinity War together hand-in-hand. Larson stepped out to an L.A. Online Film Critics Society event earlier this week alone. Meanwhile, Greenwald, 39, last referenced Larson on Instagram on October 1st to celebrate her 29th birthday.

Larson last credited Greenwald for an outfit pic on November 10th.

Of course, stepping back from an engagement does not necessarily indicate a complete breakup, nor is it tantamount to a conscious uncoupling, nor is it, in Bezos-speak, a decision to downgrade their relationship to "partners in ventures." Though, reports add no further context to the "step back."

