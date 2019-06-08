There’s some bad news in the celebrity love department, as Page Six has confirmed that Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik and her husband, DJ Ruckus, have called it quits after one year of marriage. According to sources, things between the genetically gifted duo “began to go awry” in March.

News of the split first appeared on E! Online , where a rep for the couple confirmed that Shaik and Ruckus have indeed decided to part ways. “After careful thought and consideration, Shanina Shaik and [Ruckus] have decided to separate,” the rep said. “They move forward with much mutual respect and love for each other, and ask to please respect their privacy during this time.”

But it’s not all bad news for the duo. According to Page Six’s sources, the couple remain friendly despite them reportedly not being together “for a while.” The source added that they’re “really being pulled in different directions.”

The end of their marriage comes just one year after their dreamy wedding, which unfolded on Lenny Kravitz’s private island. Kravitz is Ruckus’ cousin, and attended the nuptials along with Ashlee Simpson, and her husband, Evan Ross. Oh, and none other than Reverend Run of Run DMC wed the duo.

Shaik meanwhile, was the first influencer to comment on the Fyre festival documentaries the came out earlier this year. “I cried when I watched it," Shaik told the newspaper, per Elle *. "It is really horrific what happened. The girls and I were just kind of dragged into it. We would never want to promote something like that or take someone's money." She continued, "I would never promote anything if I knew that it would have that kind of backlash or what became of that. I would never ever want to promote it. When a client comes to my agent and has a vision or a project they want to work with us on, my agency always makes sure we are protected and looked after."

