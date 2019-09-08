Kendall Jenner Is Ready to Return to the Runway

You'd expect the industry's highest paid model to be everywhere, but there's one place that Kendall Jenner , unlike pretty much every other model, has been notably absent for nearly a year: the runway. Instead, the 23-year-old has been happily taking things in from the sidelines—most recently at Longchamp 's spring/summer 2020 show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, which Jenner took in en plein air next to Kate Moss (and the super's 16-year-old daughter, Lila ) from the edge of the reflection pool at Lincoln Center.

"It was actually one of my favorites that I’ve seen of theirs," Jenner, who's a face of the brand, said after the show had wrapped. "I thought it was super sporty and chic."

She'd taken a liking to the collection's striped purple shirts and mini dresses cinched with bungee cords, but there was one thing that stood out in particular: the new Longchamp totes, which the brand's creative director, Sophie Delafontaine, shrunk down Jacquemus style , almost to the point of absurdity. "I love a tiny bag," Jenner said, noting that she's been somewhat ahead of the game with the trend. (It fits all of her essentials—aka "lip gloss and a credit card.")

Pinterest A tiny bag-toting model walks the runway of the Longchamp spring/summer 2020 show during New York Fashion Week, September 2019. Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

From the sound of it, though, it won't be long before Jenner is back to showcasing this season's trends on the runway rather than taking them in from the front row. After yet another hiatus from the catwalk—she skipped out fall/winter 2018 , and this year has so far only appeared in two shows—Jenner confirmed that this season, she'll at long last be returning to the runway. "It was [nice to recharge]," Jenner, who's previously openly discussed how Fashion Week tends to trigger her panic attacks and anxiety , added. "It's always really nice."

Still, Jenner added, that likely won't be in New York, but elsewhere on the marathon circuit that makes up Fashion Month. Not that she's skipping out the New York shows entirely; her schedule's still packed, though busy nights have replaced the usual early call times. "Well, busy nights as in like going out with friends, I guess," Jenner clarified with a laugh. "That's what Fashion Week is, at the end of the day."

Related: What New York Fashion Week Looked Like in 1999