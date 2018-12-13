Kendall Jenner only returned to the runway this year after a short hiatus, but she still managed to become the highest-paid model of 2018. That's all the more impressive when you consider that her salary was counted prior to this past Fashion Month, with a cutoff of June 2018. During that period of time, Jenner raked in $22 million.

While that's only 13 percent of her younger sister Kylie Jenner 's earnings ($166.5 million), calculated by Forbes , it's almost twice as much as the model in the number two slot: Karlie Kloss. Keep in mind though, this all merely by Forbes best estimations, and not concrete fact.

Though, It's also interesting because Jenner has been increasingly more selective about her appearances, as she revealed earlier this year in a quote that ended up drawing backlash. "Since the beginning we've been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f-ck those girls do," she told Love , which caused outrage when it was posted to Instagram. "More power to 'em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back."

Jenner took another step back when she later commented on the quote, tweeting, "I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context.I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable! I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful. I’m inspired by so many of these people i have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way i could EVER hate on that ❤️ I want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS."

While this is the second year in a row that Jenner has the honor of being the highest-paid model — after knocking Gisele Bündchen out of that slot in 2017 — the reality TV star has said that money isn't that important to her. “At the end of our life,” she told Vogue earlier this year, “you’re not going to care that you worked every day and you made this much money. You’re going to care about the relationships that you’ve built and the bonds that you have and the love that you’ve created. That’s what you’re going to care about. That’s my whole thing: what you leave behind.” As she's been been building those relationships, though, her bank account has just been growing.

Top-Paid Models of 2018 According to Forbes