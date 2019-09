What New York Fashion Week Looked Like in 1999

Once again, it's New York Fashion Week . And while there will assuredly be some standout moments on the runway, there's a sense that many aren't quite as enamored with the week's sum total of spectacle as they used to be. Whether you blame it on Instagram, influencers, or the growing number of labels that have decamped to Paris—the most recent of which, unfortunately, is Telfar —nothing about Fashion Week seems to be more interesting at the moment than seasons past. Even members of the CFDA seems nostalgic for NYFW 2009, which featured free, open-to-the-public concepts like the decade-old Fashion's Night Out. And yet, a jump back another decade into New York Fashion Week's origins—what was then known as simply "Press Week" came to be in 1943—is even more jarring. Was there really once a time when Donatella Versace and Alexander McQueen both chose to show in New York; when Renée Zellweger and Yoko Ono chose (or obliged) to sit side-by-side in the front row; when the runway played host to none other than Donald Trump ? Well, yes; here's plenty of proof circa 1999, starring McQueen himself at the center of his label's finale, dropping his trousers to reveal a pair of boxers emblazoned with an American flag.