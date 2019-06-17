Ah, the moment we’ve all (sadly) been waiting for. On next week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians , Khloé Kardashian will finally address boyfriend (now ex-boyfriend) Tristan Thompson’s infidelity. In a teaser released on E! ahead of the season’s two-part finale, Khloé discovers (on-screen) that Thompson and Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods were “all over each other” via a call from family pal Larsa Pippen.

“We just need to figure out what the whole, full story is,” Kris Jenner, keeping a level head, says to Kim Kardashian.

But Kim isn’t having it. “Tristan admitted it!” she snaps.

Referencing Jordyn, Kylie exclaims, “I’m just like, ‘What were you thinking?’ ”

“I know who he was,” Khloé says to Kylie. “I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

In a confessional interview, Khloé is filmed weeping. “It just sucks it has to be so public,” she says through tears.

In case you need a reminder, Thompson was caught cheating multiple times, right before Khloé gave birth to their daughter, True. But the two stayed together until Khloé heard about an incident with Woods, who was rumored to have kissed the NBA player at a house party. Khloé, Kim, and Khloé’s best friend Malika Haqq confirmed the news through emoji-filled Instagram comments, and the news went massively viral. When Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk to attempt to explain what had happened , Kardashian tweeted, "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

The whole situation created a nonstop meme machine. But real people were hurt. Woods said she was leaving a house party when Thompson unexpectedly kissed her. “On the way out, he did kiss me,” she said. “I was in shock.”

Woods was widely slut-shamed, and she received persistent death threats and online threats. “Black women,” she said, “can be the most disrespected and disregarded creatures on the Earth.”