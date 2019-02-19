Khloé Kardashian has reportedly broken up with Tristan Thompson once again over cheating. This time, however, Thompson allegedly stepped out with someone close to the family: Kylie Jenner 's BFF Jordyn Woods . At least according to the rumor mill.

After the Cavaliers forward flew in from Cleveland to be with Kardashian, the mother of their 10-month-old daughter True, on Valentine's Day, Thompson reportedly was seen engaging in PDA with Woods at the West Hollywood club Delilah, according to TMZ. The pair were apparently seen making out, among other things, and when Kardashian found out, she immediately broke up with Thompson because "she has had enough," as a source close to her revealed to the tabloid.

This cheating scandal is unfortunately the second one for Kardashian and Thompson. Two Octobers ago, in 2017, video surfaced of Thompson engaging in PDA with two women in a nightclub. The incident happened just days before Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their first child together. In the time since, Kardashian has talked openly about repairing their relationship, saying on Keeping Up With the Kardashians , “It’s like, everyone wants me to make a decision right this second and I just want to go and give birth and focus on that and try to enjoy this and try to enjoy it with him, as crazy as that sounds. I want to enjoy this with him. I don’t want any negativity in the delivery room. I don’t want anybody to talk about it, make me feel uncomfortable or make him feel uncomfortable. Let’s just act normal. Give me a minute.”

She has also talked about the moment she found out about the first cheating video, tweeting, "Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was 9 months pregnant 😏."

At the time, she put those feelings aside to share the moment of their daughter's birth with Thompson, as she explained on Twitter. "I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older," she said. "I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc. I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness! Babies feel energy!"

"I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn’t believe that this would ever happen to me but I’m still very proud of myself for how I handled everything," she added.

Kardashian has yet to acknowledge the latest rumor that Thompson cheated on her with Woods, though she has posted a series of cryptic quotes on her Instagram Stories. In one, she shared, "If you break someone and they still wish you the best, you've lost the greatest thing for you in life."

In another, she talked about how the way someone treats you in a relationship outweighs anything else that they do. "How someone makes me 'feel' emotionally and mentally is way more important than what they can 'do' for me materialistically and physically," she wrote. "I'll always choose love, affection and emotional support over being showered with gifts. All I want is my energy reciprocated."